OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Jan. 09
Weather  47.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Come enjoy a cup of coffee and listen to local talent, Steve Spurgin at a 'Coffeehouse Concert', Jan. 12

Come enjoy a free cup of coffee and listen to Texas singer/songwriter Steve Spurgin at a "Coffeehouse Concert" at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12. (Prescott Public Library)

Come enjoy a free cup of coffee and listen to Texas singer/songwriter Steve Spurgin at a "Coffeehouse Concert" at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12. (Prescott Public Library)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: January 9, 2020 12:20 p.m.

Come listen to local talent and enjoy a free cup of coffee at a "Coffeehouse Concert" at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12.

Coffeehouse Concerts showcase local and regional talent with an emphasis on original music. The series is hosted by local singer/songwriter Jo Berger and will feature a variety of acoustic, contemporary and traditional styles of music.

This month enjoy Texas singer/songwriter Steve Spurgin. As a former Nashville staff writer for Gene Watson and Reba McEntire, he may already be familiar to you as the writer of the big country hits "Speak Softly, You're Talking to my Heart" and "Carmen". He is also a three-time IBMA award winner with the bluegrass super-group, California (Berline, Crary, Hickman, Spurgin, Moore). His rural and folksy approach brings you songs that make you laugh, cry, ponder and reflect. With only his guitar, polished voice, and wry sense of humor, Steve hits the stage as a powerful entertainer.

This is a free event. Doors open at 2 p.m. and music begins at 2:30 p.m. Seats fill up fast, so please arrive early.

For more information, call 928-777-1500, or visit prescottlibrary.info.

Carmen by Steve Spurgin - Topic

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.

Prescott Public Library

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Listen to local talent, enjoy a cup of coffee at Coffeehouse Concert, Nov. 10
Listen to local talent, Eric Ramsey at Coffeehouse Concert, Dec. 8
Listen to local talent, enjoy a cup of coffee at Coffeehouse Concert, Oct. 13
Listen to local talent, enjoy a coffee at a Coffeehouse Concert, Sept. 8
Bring the kids to story time at the library, Jan. 3

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries