Come enjoy a cup of coffee and listen to local talent, Steve Spurgin at a 'Coffeehouse Concert', Jan. 12

Come listen to local talent and enjoy a free cup of coffee at a "Coffeehouse Concert" at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12.

Coffeehouse Concerts showcase local and regional talent with an emphasis on original music. The series is hosted by local singer/songwriter Jo Berger and will feature a variety of acoustic, contemporary and traditional styles of music.

This month enjoy Texas singer/songwriter Steve Spurgin. As a former Nashville staff writer for Gene Watson and Reba McEntire, he may already be familiar to you as the writer of the big country hits "Speak Softly, You're Talking to my Heart" and "Carmen". He is also a three-time IBMA award winner with the bluegrass super-group, California (Berline, Crary, Hickman, Spurgin, Moore). His rural and folksy approach brings you songs that make you laugh, cry, ponder and reflect. With only his guitar, polished voice, and wry sense of humor, Steve hits the stage as a powerful entertainer.

This is a free event. Doors open at 2 p.m. and music begins at 2:30 p.m. Seats fill up fast, so please arrive early.

For more information, call 928-777-1500, or visit prescottlibrary.info.

