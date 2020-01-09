OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Jan. 09
Weather  31.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Chino Valley sign issue nears finish line: Revised sign code clears town’s Planning & Zoning Commission

Feather flags outside of Scooters Coffee in Chino Valley Wednesday morning, Jan. 8. The Town of Chino Valley has been in the process of rewriting the section of its town code regarding signage after Development Services Director Joshua Cook brought up in a May 2019 Town Council study session that the code did not include language allowing for the renewal of temporary sign permits, and asked for time to change that. The Chino Valley Planning & Zoning Commission saw the newly written code, which differentiates between temporary, permanent and unaffixed auxiliary signage, at its Tuesday, Jan. 7, meeting and unanimously forwarded a recommendation of approval to the Chino Valley Town Council. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

Feather flags outside of Scooters Coffee in Chino Valley Wednesday morning, Jan. 8. The Town of Chino Valley has been in the process of rewriting the section of its town code regarding signage after Development Services Director Joshua Cook brought up in a May 2019 Town Council study session that the code did not include language allowing for the renewal of temporary sign permits, and asked for time to change that. The Chino Valley Planning & Zoning Commission saw the newly written code, which differentiates between temporary, permanent and unaffixed auxiliary signage, at its Tuesday, Jan. 7, meeting and unanimously forwarded a recommendation of approval to the Chino Valley Town Council. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: January 9, 2020 9:35 p.m.

Business owners in the Town of Chino Valley could soon be able to put their feather flags back up after having to take them down last year to comply with old language in the sign code.

Back in May, Development Services Director Joshua Cook brought up in a Town Council study session that the code did not include language allowing for the renewal of temporary sign permits, and asked for time to change that. The newly written code appeared before the Chino Valley Planning & Zoning Commission at its Tuesday, Jan. 7, meeting with language that differentiated between permanent, temporary and auxiliary signage.

A temporary sign, said Town Planner Alex Lerma, is a sign put up while the business owner waits for a permanent sign to be installed.

“Let’s say that I’m a new business owner within the town limits and I’ve applied for my business license and it’s been issued, so I’m already ready to open up shop on my business but don’t have the money right now to install a permanent sign,” Lerma said. “I’m allowed to put a temporary sign on my business in lieu of a permanent sign … I’m only allowed to have it up for six months.”

Under the new language, permits for temporary signs are not renewable. However, once the permanent sign has been erected, the business owner will be allowed to put up an unaffixed sign to supplement the permanent signage, Lerma said. The new language differentiates this as “auxiliary signage” and can be a banner, feather flag, pennant and A-frame, he said. Commercially zoned properties have 48 square feet for their auxiliary signs and properties with any other zoning have 24 square feet, Lerma said.

Signs put up for special or promotional events are considered auxiliary signage under the new language, he said. Special events includes rodeos, fairs or any special happening that will cause a sign to be put up temporarily and taken down after 15 days, and promotional events are sales, grand openings or anything of that nature, Lerma said.

“Special event, promotional and auxiliary signage shall not require a permit, but is allowed by right as long as the signage remains in good condition,” he said.

The Commercial Light Zoning District portion of the town code does have a section regarding temporary use permits as to what types of special events are allowed in the town, Lerma said.

Before the commissioners unanimously forwarded their recommendation of approval to the Chino Valley Town Council, Commissioner Tom Armstrong asked about political signage, which Lerma and Cook both said is not covered in the town code.

“We don’t regulate political signage at all,” Cook said. Should the Chino Valley Town Council approve of the rewritten section of town code, staff will look at whether the new language and allowing the signage by right works after a period of two years, Lerma said.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Sign issue to be voted on at Chino Valley Planning and Zoning meeting
Chino Valley Town Council looks at rewritten sign code
New signage language could come soon
Temporary sign issue returns in Chino Valley Town Council session
Temporary sign issue to return to Chino Valley Town Council

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries