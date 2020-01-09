Chino Valley sign issue nears finish line: Revised sign code clears town’s Planning & Zoning Commission

Business owners in the Town of Chino Valley could soon be able to put their feather flags back up after having to take them down last year to comply with old language in the sign code.

Back in May, Development Services Director Joshua Cook brought up in a Town Council study session that the code did not include language allowing for the renewal of temporary sign permits, and asked for time to change that. The newly written code appeared before the Chino Valley Planning & Zoning Commission at its Tuesday, Jan. 7, meeting with language that differentiated between permanent, temporary and auxiliary signage.

A temporary sign, said Town Planner Alex Lerma, is a sign put up while the business owner waits for a permanent sign to be installed.

“Let’s say that I’m a new business owner within the town limits and I’ve applied for my business license and it’s been issued, so I’m already ready to open up shop on my business but don’t have the money right now to install a permanent sign,” Lerma said. “I’m allowed to put a temporary sign on my business in lieu of a permanent sign … I’m only allowed to have it up for six months.”

Under the new language, permits for temporary signs are not renewable. However, once the permanent sign has been erected, the business owner will be allowed to put up an unaffixed sign to supplement the permanent signage, Lerma said. The new language differentiates this as “auxiliary signage” and can be a banner, feather flag, pennant and A-frame, he said. Commercially zoned properties have 48 square feet for their auxiliary signs and properties with any other zoning have 24 square feet, Lerma said.

Signs put up for special or promotional events are considered auxiliary signage under the new language, he said. Special events includes rodeos, fairs or any special happening that will cause a sign to be put up temporarily and taken down after 15 days, and promotional events are sales, grand openings or anything of that nature, Lerma said.

“Special event, promotional and auxiliary signage shall not require a permit, but is allowed by right as long as the signage remains in good condition,” he said.

The Commercial Light Zoning District portion of the town code does have a section regarding temporary use permits as to what types of special events are allowed in the town, Lerma said.

Before the commissioners unanimously forwarded their recommendation of approval to the Chino Valley Town Council, Commissioner Tom Armstrong asked about political signage, which Lerma and Cook both said is not covered in the town code.

“We don’t regulate political signage at all,” Cook said. Should the Chino Valley Town Council approve of the rewritten section of town code, staff will look at whether the new language and allowing the signage by right works after a period of two years, Lerma said.