Catch 22 — Day 10: Woman charged with fraud being sought

Today the Cottonwood Police Department is looking for Traci Ann Koelzer on charges of fraud.

In the latter part of April 2018, Cottonwood detectives investigated an incident involving the Old Town Association (OTA). During the investigation, detectives learned 50-year-old, Traci Ann Koelzer was the treasurer for the OTA and defrauded the organization of more than $100,000. Koelzer became aware of her charges, and is believed to have left the Cottonwood area.

Koelzer is wanted on two warrants. The first is for fraud schemes and theft, with nationwide extradition and a $50,000 bond. The second is for a probation violation stemming from an extreme DUI, with nationwide extradition and an $850 bond.



Koelzer is described as a 51-year-old white female, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 117 pounds with brown (sometimes blond) hair and blue eyes.



Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.