OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Jan. 10
Weather  24.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Badgers overcome scoreless first quarter, take down Lee Williams
Prep Girls Basketball

Prescott guard Hollie Dalton (34) shoots a leaning jump shot during a game against Lee Williams on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Prescott. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

Prescott guard Hollie Dalton (34) shoots a leaning jump shot during a game against Lee Williams on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Prescott. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: January 9, 2020 11:57 p.m.

PRESCOTT — Prescott girls basketball delivered a performance that was the epitome of the saying, “It’s not about how you start. It’s about how you finish.”

The Badgers didn’t score a single point in the first quarter of their home region game against Lee Williams on Thursday. However, they continued to fight anyway and ultimately escaped with a 42-39 win over the Vols behind a big fourth-quarter rally.

“That was most definitely not the game plan turning the ball over that much in the first period,” said Prescott head coach Bobbi Yoder. “But they never lost heart. They never gave up even with that 10-point deficit coming out of the first period and they continued to stick to the game plan and we slowly chipped away at that lead and get it back in the end.”

Photo Gallery

Prescott Girls Basketball Hosts Lee Williams (Jan. 9, 2019)

While Prescott’s play in the first quarter wasn’t exactly listless, it was pretty sloppy and riddled with turnovers much like Yoder alluded to. Lee Williams took full advantage of the situation with their speed and grew a 10-0 lead by the end of the frame.

In the second quarter, Prescott quickly caught a rhythm as the team’s junior point guard Hollie Dalton, a prolific scorer in her own right, began to heat up. Along with senior center Alisa LeBlanc, the duo scored all of the Badgers’ points during a 10-3 run.

Lee Williams still managed to stave off a complete comeback and retained some elbow room to take a 19-13 lead into the half. Coming out the break, junior guard Dana Seavey said defense was Prescott’s biggest talking point in the locker room.

“We talked about making sure that we were on the ball, that we are all communicating and working together and that we really just drive more and get more of our looks,” Seavey said.

The Prescott defense forced Lee Williams into some low-percentage shots and a slew of turnovers. Steady performances from Dalton and junior forward Kira Reily, who recorded her sixth double-double of the season, helped the Badgers stay in the game with timely buckets.

by Aaron Valdez

Despite the evident shift of momentum, the Vols were still able to preserve a 27-22 lead at the end of the third quarter. But things began to unravel for Lee Williams in the final frame as the Badgers tallied five straight points to cut their deficit to one.

Reily’s aggressiveness helped Prescott earn its first lead of the game when she knocked down two free throws after drawing a foul on her way to the rim. Dalton continued to light it up and hit a pair of her own free throws to tie the game at 34.

Both teams traded baskets from there on until Dalton hit a leaning jumper from around the charity stripe that got a friendly roll to put the Badgers ahead 40-39 with 23 seconds left. Prescott then sealed the win with a crucial defensive play at the rim and two absolutely clutch free throws from Seavey, who must have ice running through her veins.

“In the first quarter, we played kind of rough and slow. And then we picked it up and we played full court and played super aggressive to come out with the win,” Dalton said. “We just drove [in the fourth quarter]. Everybody drove, which gave us layups.

UP NEXT

With Thursday’s win, Prescott improved to 5-6 overall and are now tied with Bradshaw Mountain for third place in the Grand Canyon Region at 2-2. And wouldn’t you know it, the Badgers next game will be against the Bears on Tuesday, Dec. 14, in Prescott at 5:30 p.m.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Badgers cap off 2019 with 3-1 showing at Winter Classic
Badgers drop tournament finale, finish 1-3 in Winter Classic
Badgers down Mohave, win first game of Winter Classic
Kira Reily’s last second shot leads Badgers past Marauders
Badgers lose second straight game to region foe Lee Williams

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries