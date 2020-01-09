OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Jan. 09
Weather  47.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Attend an informational presentation on firearm safety, Jan. 13

A "Firearm Safety: Informational Only" class is being held at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., 3rd Floor Crystal Room from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13. (Monica Brabant/WNI Photo Illustration)

A "Firearm Safety: Informational Only" class is being held at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., 3rd Floor Crystal Room from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13. (Monica Brabant/WNI Photo Illustration)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: January 9, 2020 3:16 p.m.

A "Firearm Safety: Informational Only" class is being held at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., 3rd Floor Crystal Room from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13.

This class will cover how to safely handle firearms, proper techniques to unload, load and safely store firearms in the home.

We will also discuss the differences between pistols, revolvers, semi-automatic pistols, single action and double action, rifles, a short history of firearms, automatic rifles and “Legal for Purchase” AR Series Rifles and rifles of various designs (bolt action, lever action, etc.) along with shotguns.

Lewis Johnson will be this class presenter. Mr. Johnson is a retired U.S. Army Veteran; 10 years of various Infantry assignments. He earned his Green Beret and served in many assignments with the 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) until his retirement in 1997, then becoming a Certified Peace Officer. While working at Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, Mr. Johnson served as a Detention Deputy, Detention Sergeant, Patrol Deputy, Field Training Deputy, SWAT and NARTA Instructor. He helped design and instruct the Active Shooter training for NARTA, Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Subject Matter Expert in two Law Enforcement Subjects. He holds a B.S. in Criminal Justice and currently conducts private firearm training's. Mr. Johnson’s certifications include:

AZ POST:

  • Defensive Tactics Instructor
  • Firearms Instructor
  • Patrol Rifle Instructor
  • Crimes in Progress
  • Police Procedures
  • Physical Fitness Instructor
  • Driving Instructor
  • High Risk Stops Instructor
  • Building Clearing Instructor
  • National Tactical Officer’s Association:
  • Active Shooter Instructor

NRA:

  • Pistol Instructor
  • Rifle Instructor
  • Law Enforcement Precision Rifle Instructor

No registration is needed, but space is limited. For more information, call 928-759-3040.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.

Prescott Valley Public Library

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prescott Valley in Brief: PV Library pairing with Yavapai Outreach Dec. 9
Prescott Valley in Brief: Valley of Lights runs through Dec. 30 in Prescott Valley
Prescott Valley in Brief: Town to play host to open house events in January
Prescott Valley in Brief: ‘Coffee with a Cop’ Jan. 8 at Little Dealer-Little Prices
Calendar of Events: June 17-21, 2019

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries