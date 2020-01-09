Attend an informational presentation on firearm safety, Jan. 13

A "Firearm Safety: Informational Only" class is being held at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., 3rd Floor Crystal Room from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13.

This class will cover how to safely handle firearms, proper techniques to unload, load and safely store firearms in the home.

We will also discuss the differences between pistols, revolvers, semi-automatic pistols, single action and double action, rifles, a short history of firearms, automatic rifles and “Legal for Purchase” AR Series Rifles and rifles of various designs (bolt action, lever action, etc.) along with shotguns.



Lewis Johnson will be this class presenter. Mr. Johnson is a retired U.S. Army Veteran; 10 years of various Infantry assignments. He earned his Green Beret and served in many assignments with the 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) until his retirement in 1997, then becoming a Certified Peace Officer. While working at Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, Mr. Johnson served as a Detention Deputy, Detention Sergeant, Patrol Deputy, Field Training Deputy, SWAT and NARTA Instructor. He helped design and instruct the Active Shooter training for NARTA, Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Subject Matter Expert in two Law Enforcement Subjects. He holds a B.S. in Criminal Justice and currently conducts private firearm training's. Mr. Johnson’s certifications include:

AZ POST:

Defensive Tactics Instructor

Firearms Instructor

Patrol Rifle Instructor

Crimes in Progress

Police Procedures

Physical Fitness Instructor

Driving Instructor

High Risk Stops Instructor

Building Clearing Instructor

National Tactical Officer’s Association:

Active Shooter Instructor

NRA:

Pistol Instructor

Rifle Instructor

Law Enforcement Precision Rifle Instructor

No registration is needed, but space is limited. For more information, call 928-759-3040.

