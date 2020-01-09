2 men accused of gluing winning numbers onto lotto ticket
FLOWOOD, Miss. — Authorities in Mississippi say two men attempted to scam the state lottery commission by submitting a losing ticket that had the winning numbers glued onto it.
Odis Latham, 47, and Russell Sparks, 48, were arrested Monday and charged with offenses including uttering counterfeit instrument over $1,000.
The state lottery commission called Flowood police about the fake ticket earlier that morning, Sgt. Adam Nelson said. Officers were told the suspects presented an altered $100,000 ticket that appeared to have the winning numbers glued onto it.
The men, both of Columbus, were set to appear in court Tuesday. It’s unclear if they have lawyers.
