2-hour snow delay at PUSD, HUSD schools Jan. 10
Two local school districts announced a 2-hour delay on Jan. 10 due to the current storm.
Prescott Unified School District Superintendent Joe Howard announced on Jan. 9 that PUSD was calling for a 2-hour delay in their schedule "due to snow and freezing temperatures to allow our families and bus drivers extra time to make decisions around a safe commute. We realize that everyone has different circumstances based on location, driving experience and other variables."
The Humboldt Unified School District announced that they are "anticipating temperatures to drop throughout the night. In an effort to ensure that we will be able to adequately address icy conditions within our parking lots and on our campuses, the Humboldt Unified School District will be operating on a two hour delay for Jan. 10."
HUSD provided the following information for their schools:
· All schedules will begin 2 hours late
· Regular classes will begin 2 hours later than usual
· Buses will arrive at bus stops 2 hours later than usual
· Dismissal of school in the afternoon will be at the regular time
· Headstart Preschool will begin two hours later than usual
· Breakfast will not be served
HUSD said that those who wanted more information could "call your school principal or the District Office at 928-759-4000."
Information provided by Humboldt Unified School District and Prescott Unified School District.
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for surgeries
- 31-year-old man missing in Castle Hot Springs area since Sunday
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for cataract surgeries
- Dog missing from crash that killed Prescott Valley woman, military husband still hospitalized
- Driver killed in head-on crash on Highway 69 in Prescott
- Prescott woman's DUI 3 times legal limit, child in car, Sheriff's Office reports
- Snow with little accumulation in Prescott area expected Thursday
- Bagdad mine west of Prescott continues to thrive in 21st Century
- Have you seen these Prescott Valley teens?
- Update: Reward increased to $1,500 in quest for Pearsall
- 7-vehicle crash on Highway 69 sends 2 to hospitals
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for surgeries
- 5 adults arrested, 3 children removed from home during Chino Valley theft investigation
- Prescott prepares for a possible white Christmas
- Prescott Valley woman dies after car hits fire truck in Indiana
- Registered sex offender arrested for child molestation in Prescott
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for cataract surgeries
- 31-year-old man missing in Castle Hot Springs area since Sunday
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- Prescott Police arrest man who allegedly walked into bar naked
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: