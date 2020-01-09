13 best landscaping shrubs of spring

The trees and shrubs in a landscape are the backbones of any yard. It would not be easy to overestimate the importance of the role they play in our landscapes. Trees are more comfortable to choose because there are far fewer choices, and one tree takes up so much space in the yard. Shrubs have a smaller footprint in a landscape so, if a mistake is made, they can be moved to a different location. With a vast selection to choose from, selecting shrubs can be overwhelming without a plan.

Those new to the area often need help choosing between the many varieties of shrubs. This is my ‘go-to’ plant list when starting a new landscape design. Each grows exceptionally well at all mountain elevations and offers a good starting point for all landscape styles.

BARBERRY

Barberry is most appreciated for its ability to withstand the worst conditions in garden soils, and brings such a large bright spot for such a little plant. Shades of burgundy, golds, reds and pinks can often be found on the same bush! Barberries are so hardy that they can be planted right next to the driveway and stand up to summer’s fiercest heat. Plant now for season-long interest in containers, raised beds or right in the ground.

BLUE CHIFFON

Blue Chiffon Rose of Sharon is packed with summer buds that unfurl into breathtakingly beautiful blue flowers on each strong stem. This vigorous, hardy grower offers summer-through-fall color whether planted as a specimen or as part of a hedge or shrub border.

BLUEBEARD

Bluebeard Shrub adds the spice that furnishes a different aspect to your landscaping. Unlike the other bushes on this list, the fluffy flowers give the plant a soft appearance. The blue blooms of this shrub are beloved by all pollinators, especially our local bumblebee population.

BUTTERFLY

Butterfly Bush naturally draws butterflies to its nectar-rich little flowers, creating a summer- through-autumn parade of these winged garden friends. Single-flower panicles may be up to a foot in length, with each panicle comprised of hundreds of densely packed florets. We have several dwarf varieties that are easy to care for and ideal for smaller gardens.

DEER

Deer grass is a knee-high native grass found in many desert gardens and loved as a spiky, dependable ornamental. It loves full sun but will grow in a bit of shade. Water every three days until established. After the first year water every three weeks, or less during summer’s monsoon season.

ICE ANGEL

Ice Angel Camellia blossoms are so glorious that they should be showcased as a high-profile focal point at entryways and for viewing through picture windows. The plant makes a superior foundation cover-up that cloaks featureless walls in shaded exposures. It deserves front yard exhibition or positions at unique focal points around patio or terrace. The beautiful evergreen foliage is well-adapted to the acidic soils beneath oaks, conifers and junipers.

GILT EDGE

Gilt Edge Silverberry sports a striking golden-yellow-edged blue leaf that delivers year-round color. A superb native hedge, this plant will hands-down beat Red Tip Photinia in water use and disease resistance. Growing easily to head height or a bit taller, this evergreen thrives in our wind, sun, heat and cold with virtually no maintenance once established. Amazingly, the silvery spring flowers are tiny but ever so fragrant that they put the scent of lilacs to shame!

GOLDFLAME

Goldflame Spirea is an old-fashioned plant made famous by our grandparents, but it’s still a ‘rock star’ in my garden. It is effortless to grow with little to no maintenance required once established.

My personal favorites have bright gold foliage through the summer and just now begin showing their fall colors of purple and reds. The equally brilliant flowers in April are simply a bonus to this garden show-off.

Add to the drip irrigation cycle, treat it like any tree growing in the yard, and this plant is happy. It looks delicate, but deer, rabbits and javelina detest the taste and leave this beauty alone.

SUMAC

Grow-Low Sumac spreads like a groundcover over hillsides. Sumac bushes are native throughout the mountains of Arizona. They are so easy to grow that here at Watters we have four different varieties in stock. They are available in a ground cover height that stays below knee level, and up to 12-foot-high towers that almost resemble mountain palm trees but love cold mountain winters. Gardeners new to xeriscape landscaping presume all sumacs are poisonous. Not to worry — we never sell poisonous sumacs here at Watters!

SALVIA

Heatwave Salvia was developed in Australia to withstand extreme weather. As a bonus, it blooms spring through fall, to the delight of hummingbirds and butterflies. Colors include white, pink, red and salmon.

LAVENDER

Lavender is an example of a shrub with a great scent that gets its aroma from its foliage. It often is dried and used in potpourri and sachet bags. The beautiful thing about relying on foliage (rather than flowers) for fragrance is that leaves stay around a lot longer than a plant’s blossoms!

ORANGE

Mock Orange is one of the most popular, fragrant, Prescott spring bloomers. With minimal care, the strongly orange-scented white flowers are guaranteed each spring. The plant grows naturally to 6 feet tall, and blooms best in full sun.

HIBISCUS

Moscheutos Hibiscus has gorgeous red blooms that are bigger than the largest man’s hand. This summer-blooming perennial has strong upright branches that each spring erupt covered in these vast flowers with equally impressive foliage. Chosen for its tropical appeal and loose cottage style.

