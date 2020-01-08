OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Jan. 08
Weather  37.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

YRMC to continue free car seat safety education program

Yavapai Regional Medical Center is offering free car seat safety education programs to caregivers in Yavapai County. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call the Family Resource Center at 928-771-5651. (Courier file photo)

Yavapai Regional Medical Center is offering free car seat safety education programs to caregivers in Yavapai County. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call the Family Resource Center at 928-771-5651. (Courier file photo)

Originally Published: January 8, 2020 8:15 p.m.

The Family Resource Center at Yavapai Regional Medical Center will continue its partnership with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to offer a free car seat safety program to families in Yavapai County.

“For over 30 years, YRMC’s Family Resource Center has served families in the quad-city area, working to keep children safe and empowering parents with the knowledge, tools, and resources to build strong parent-child relationships and to give children the best start to life possible,” a YRMC statement said.

A renewed grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety in the amount of $13,923 will support the Family Resource Center team as it supports families in an additional way — offering car seat safety checks, distributing seats free of charge when needed and providing supporting education to help keep children safe inside their family’s vehicles.

During the 2019 fiscal year, over 96% of the seats checked via this program arrived in an unsafe configuration, greatly increasing the child’s risk of injury or death in the event of a car accident.

Caregivers need a vehicle with working seat belts and will receive a one-time 30- to 45-minute session that includes child safety seat education, a safety check guide and hands-on installation in their vehicle.

Caregivers who already have seats are invited to take advantage of this program to complete a safety check and assure all safety aspects are considered (for example, car seats expire, typically six years after the date of manufacture, at which point the seat can no longer adequately protect a child).

These sessions are scheduled weekly and provided by nationally certified Child Passenger Safety technicians.

“Keeping your child safe is one of the most important jobs of caregivers. YRMC’s Family Resource Center and the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety have made it easier for many of our families in the quad-city area to do just that,” a YRMC statement said.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call the Family Resource Center at 928-771-5651.

Information provided by Yavapai Regional Medical Center.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

YRMC Family Resource Center offers free car seat distribution program
Free child car seats available to eligible YRMC Healthy Families participants
YRMC Family Resource Center to give away car seats Sept. 16
Car seat safety event set for Sept. 7 in Prescott Valley
YRMC Family Resource Center to distribute free car seats for quad-city families

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries