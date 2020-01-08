OFFERS
U.S. VETS Prescott thanks landlords for lending a hand to veterans in need

U.S. VETS Prescott Supportive Housing Case Manager Becky Aylmer offers “thank you” to a roomful of private landlords willing to rent to some of their veteran tenants. (Nanci Hutson/Courier)

U.S. VETS Prescott Supportive Housing Case Manager Becky Aylmer offers “thank you” to a roomful of private landlords willing to rent to some of their veteran tenants. (Nanci Hutson/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: January 8, 2020 9:54 p.m.

Updated as of Wednesday, January 8, 2020 10:27 PM

photo

Landlord Jason Orefice shakes hands with a U.S. VETS Prescott staff member with agency Transition-in-Place Coordinator Robert Volpicelli standing nearby. (Nanci Hutson/Courier)

U.S. VETS Prescott Executive Director Carole Benedict is clear that housing homeless and at-risk veterans is not an easy proposition.

Some have less-than- stellar credit history and backgrounds that could make a landlord think twice about signing a rental lease.

Yet Benedict and her agency leaders, and their clients, are blessed to have connected with a number of landlords and property managers willing to bend the rules and accommodate those who once wore a uniform for their country but found themselves with nowhere to turn for safe shelter.

On Tuesday afternoon, U.S. VETS Prescott hosted a landlord appreciation luncheon at LaBruzza’s Ristorante in Prescott as a “thank you” to “housing partners” working with them and their clients. Not only are these landlords offering vulnerable veterans a safe place to live, they are helping restore their dignity and sense of self-worth, they said. With housing no longer in question, many of these veterans are able to attend to other issues, such as employment and care for their physical and mental health, they said.

“We’re so grateful to our partners,” Benedict said. “Our clients can be some of the hardest to serve.”

Even with the soon-to-open Liberty Pointe housing and administration complex on Whipple Street — a project that is adding studio apartments to existing transitional and supportive housing — Benedict said there remains more need for affordable housing than now exists. The willingness of landlords to partner with the agency on behalf of tenants who have specialized financial and personal needs is an invaluable gift to the individuals, the agency and the community, she and her staff expressed.

Agency transition-in-place Coordinator Robert Volpicelli said when he arrived a year ago he was unaware of how competitive it is in the rental housing market, with very limited vacancy rates for market-priced apartments. The landlords who have agreed to partner with U.S. VETS Prescott deserve kudos for the patience required to wait on paperwork attached to federal housing subsidies, he said. They deserve credit for the compassion they show to people who need that extra care, he said.

At this time, Volpicelli said he is working with about 14 privately rented properties. He said he hopes to see that expand over time as more landlords opt to become agency partners.

Volpicelli shared the story of one of his clients who was unable to find housing despite a good-paying job because of a past felony and bad credit.

They worked together with one of these private landlords, and now he has a place to live and his credit score has risen from below 500 to 620. He is now a solid tenant with a good job able to contribute to the community.

“All because of you,” Volpicelli said.

Supportive housing case manager Becky Aylmer shared a story of a veteran with EMT training who, because of a health issue, lost her job and the ability to pay for her home. Again, a compassionate landlord worked with her and the agency to find her a new place to live, Aylmer said.

Just before the luncheon, Aylmer said that veteran shared how good it was to enjoy a good night’s rest because she now has an apartment where she feels safe.

“I am extremely grateful to you to be able to get people off the streets of Prescott,” Aylmer said.

Rental property owner Jason Orefice has worked with U.S. VETS for the last two or three years to house about 10 veterans. He said he has been able to be flexible because of his partnership with the agency.

“It’s been really nice to do it,” Orefice said, noting his veteran tenants are “all very good people. “I’ve enjoyed it.”

Likewise, Boulder Green Assisted Living Center Administrator Cheyenne Hull said he is glad he can be an advocate for veterans who may need this extra level of care.

“I love helping people, so this is a great opportunity, and I’m just glad Boulder Gardens is able to help serve,” Hull said.

All of the attenders received a plaque that reads: “Only together we can build a world where our veterans are safe strong and valued. Thank you for partnering with our mission to ensure that all veterans have a home.”

“We couldn’t do what we do without you,” Benedict concluded.

