Trial begins for Cleator man accused of attempted murder

A Cleator man accused of attempting to kill his next-door neighbor in 2016 in part due to a months-long dispute involving a so-called “yard sale” began to stand trial Wednesday afternoon in Yavapai County Superior Court.

Judge Tina Ainley is presiding over the case in a trial expected to take eight days.

For those who are unfamiliar with Cleator, it’s a ranch located along Crown King Road between Mayer and Crown King.

A very small portion of the ranch is actually inhabited by people, all of who live alongside a brief portion of the road in buildings adjacent to a general store and bar.

“There are no property lines, there are no boundary lines, there are no plots, because they’re not, in fact, separate pieces of property,” said Robert Gundacker, a defense attorney representing the accused, on Wednesday. “They are just all different places that in the past were built by the Cleator family and that they lease out to different people who want to essentially live off the grid.”

At the time of the incident in 2016, 59-year-old Donald Purcell, the defendant in this case, lived in one of the leased buildings.

Purcell had been operating a yard sale in front of his residence for some time and it reportedly became a point of contention between him and one of his neighbors, a 60-year-old woman and the victim in this case.

Apparently, some of Purcell’s yard sale items were blocking access to the front of the woman’s residence and when she would ask him to move the items, Purcell would refuse.

ALLEGED ASSAULT TAKES PLACE

At about 7 p.m. on Nov. 4, 2016, deputies with the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) were dispatched to the woman’s home on reports of an assault.

When deputies arrived, they found the woman lying on the ground with severe head injuries, including deep lacerations, and covered in blood, YCSO reported.

The woman was unable to speak, and eventually was flown to a Phoenix-area hospital.

No one directly witnessed what happened to the woman, but locals told the deputies that the woman had been in a recent argument with Purcell over the yard sale and that a hat belonging to Purcell was found at the scene with blood on it.

When deputies contacted Purcell at his home, he denied any knowledge of an assault, YCSO reported.

Deputies noted scratches on his legs, a cut on one of his fingers and some blood on his wrist.

They also noticed a pair of shoes nearby with visible blood droplets on them. No murder weapon was found, but an empty machete sheath was found in his bedroom.

Purcell was detained and continued to deny any involvement in the victim’s assault.

Based on a timeline of actions as described by witnesses, along with blood evidence and clothing linking Purcell to the incident, he was arrested and charged with second- degree attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

The woman ended up surviving her injuries after undergoing surgery.

START OF TRIAL

Purcell’s case has taken more than 3 years to make it to trial due to several changes of attorneys, as well as a change of the presiding judge.



On Monday, Jan. 6, just two days before his trial was set to begin, Purcell decided to waive his right to an attorney and instead defend himself.

When this was decided, Gundacker became what is known as Purcell’s advisory counsel, someone whose duty is to help a defendant make legal decisions.

However, in an unusual turn of events, Purcell didn’t show up to the start of the trial on Wednesday and Gundacker was reassigned to represent Purcell in his absence. A warrant was also issued for Purcell’s arrest.

Despite this confusion, the trial proceeded on Wednesday and both the defense and prosecution made their opening statements to the jury.

The prosecution, headed by Henry Whitmer with the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office, argued that the blood found on Purcell’s belongings points to Purcell’s guilt.

Gundacker argued that Purcell instead found the woman injured and tried to help the woman, causing her blood to get on some of his belongings.

He also argued that the dispute over the yard sale doesn’t seem like a logical enough reason for Purcell to attack his neighbor in such a brutal way.

“That’s the big ‘I’m going to murder you for this’ dispute that the government wants you to believe without any evidence,” Gundacker said to the jury.