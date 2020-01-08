OFFERS
Tractor-trailer smashes into home in Pennsylvania

This photo provided by Jayson Wagner shows a tractor-trailer that jumped a curb and crashed into a house in suburban Philadelphia, early Saturday, Jan. 4, 20120. Officials spent Saturday morning trying to remove the bright red truck with a Coca-Cola logo on its sides from the twin home in Quakertown. Police say no one else was injured. (Jayson Wagner via AP)

This photo provided by Jayson Wagner shows a tractor-trailer that jumped a curb and crashed into a house in suburban Philadelphia, early Saturday, Jan. 4, 20120. Officials spent Saturday morning trying to remove the bright red truck with a Coca-Cola logo on its sides from the twin home in Quakertown. Police say no one else was injured. (Jayson Wagner via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: January 8, 2020 11:55 p.m.

A truck driver sustained only minor injuries when his tractor-trailer jumped a curb on a foggy morning and crashed into a house in suburban Philadelphia, police said.

Officials were trying to remove the truck, which featured a bright-red Coca-Cola logo on its side panels, from the property after the Saturday morning crash in Quakertown.

The truck had come off a curve before crashing into the front section of the twin home at about 6:30 a.m., authorities said.

No one else was injured, the Quakertown Borough Police Department said.

