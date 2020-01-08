Student growth put in focus at latest PUSD meeting

At Taylor Hicks Elementary, celebrating student success is an everyday affair, be it for learning a new math concept, writing a fun essay or simply being a trustworthy classmate.

At the Prescott Unified School District Governing Board meeting Tuesday night, Principal Kelsey Secor and fourth grade teacher Roberta Runyan and second grade teacher Carrie Farnsworth shared how teachers are utilizing data to enable students to grow academically with engaging and fun lessons.

Taylor Hicks was the only school this past year to earn a C on the state’s report card, a majority of which is rooted in the results of the state’s standardized AZMerit test scores.

Like her fellow elementary principals, Secor said data-driven instruction is an integral part of what classroom teachers are expected to do as they plan lessons and instruction for their students. In an analysis of AZMerit test data, third grade students score far above their state peers in math — 71 percent versus 51 percent — but come fourth grade, those grades have tended to drop, she said.

So teachers are reviewing the pacing of their now three-year-old math program, Engage New York, to better reflect some of the concepts fourth graders are expected to know, in particular, fractions, Secor said. The school also now has a math lab that enables students to gain mastery of concepts taught in the classroom, she said.

Fourth graders, too, are also encouraged to monitor their own progress, and as they track their own achievement data are becoming motivated to challenge themselves as they move forward, Runyan said.

The school is also focused on gaining improvement in fourth grade language arts, with the school mission statement reflecting a desire to assure 70 percent ELA proficiency this school year, Secor explained. One of the ways to accomplish the task is more reading interventions, with use of professional interventionists as well as with volunteers willing to work with students who need some extra assistance, she noted.

Secor declared these efforts have proved “really successful.”

In other business, board members were given an overview from Yavapai College leaders about expanding opportunities they are offering to high school students as a means to give them college opportunities in high school that will push them ahead and save them significant dollars.

Rodney Jenkins, vice-president of community relations and student development, said the courses offered to freshman and sophomores may be virtually the same but with costs three times lower at the community college level. With Yavapai College dual-enrollment offerings for high school students, Jenkins and Diane Ryan, vice president for strategic initiatives, said students get an even bigger jump as they earn high school and college credit that will save them even more dollars.

Yavapai College, too, emphasizes low student-to-faculty ratios that enable students to forge relationships with their professors that are simply not possible in a larger university setting, Ryan said.

This fall, some 428 high school graduates matriculated to Yavapai College, with 321 qualifying for Yavapai College’ Promise scholarship that enables students who earn their associate’s degree to get a full tuition reimbursement.

In the future, Yavapai College intends to continue to expand upon its dual-enrollment courses to offer even more opportunities to area high school students, Ryan said.

As for what the college is asking from the district, Ryan said the request is simple: ask school principals to encourage all seniors to fill out the federal financial aid forms and apply for the Yavapai College Promise scholarship. Even if students don’t plan to attend community college, Ryan said it is good practice to fill out these forms and it offers students a comparison guide as they determine their higher education budget.

District Superintendent Joe Howard shared news of renovations to several school buildings to create single-point entry for visitors to the various schools. Work is almost complete at Prescott High and at Taylor Hicks, with work to begin at Granite Mountain School.

Howard also announced a new partnership with Teens’ Closet, a program that enables teens in need to shop for new clothes at no cost. The closet will be relocating to space at Taylor Hicks. The closet, operated by volunteers, is open on an appointment basis.

The board also elected new officers.

Two-term member Dr. Scott Hicks was elected board president and year-long elected member Deb Dillon was chosen to be vice-president. District Superintendent Joe Howard presented outgoing President Tina Seeley with a certificate of appreciation.