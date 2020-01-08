OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Jan. 08
Prescott Valley Council to consider extending deal for development, roadwork south of Viewpoint

By extending an amendment to a development and reimbursement agreement with Viewpoint Investors, the Prescott Valley Town Council could help pave the way for future development of commercial properties south of the Viewpoint subdivision, including an extension of Pronghorn Ranch Parkway, from Viewpoint Drive heading west. (Yahoo! Maps/Courtesy)

By extending an amendment to a development and reimbursement agreement with Viewpoint Investors, the Prescott Valley Town Council could help pave the way for future development of commercial properties south of the Viewpoint subdivision, including an extension of Pronghorn Ranch Parkway, from Viewpoint Drive heading west. (Yahoo! Maps/Courtesy)

By Doug Cook | dougout_dc
Originally Published: January 8, 2020 8:28 p.m.

The Prescott Valley Town Council will consider extending an amendment to a development and reimbursement agreement with Viewpoint Investors LLC from 10 years to 20 years when it meets Jan. 9.

At 5:30 p.m. at the Prescott Valley Public Library’s Auditorium, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., council will decide whether to extend the agreement to 2030 for possible future development of commercial properties south of the Viewpoint subdivision, including an extension of Pronghorn Ranch Parkway, from Viewpoint Drive heading west.

Council also will call a public hearing and determine whether to approve a zoning map change from residential to commercial for a two-acre parcel tied to an expansion of Kachina Mini Storage on the east side of Highway 69, about 500 feet north of Kachina Place near Dewey.

IN OTHER BUSINESS, Council plans to:

• Appoint Karen Rauls to the Library Board of Trustees; Zachary Moss to the Arts and Culture Commission; and James McIntyre and Charles Tatro to the Building Board of Appeals;

• Conduct an executive session to discuss the annual review and evaluation of Town Manager Larry Tarkowski, and to discuss or consult with town attorneys regarding contracts related to the Big Chino Water Ranch Project and potential annexations;

• Approve a revisionary plat combining three lots west of the Circle K at 8176 E. Highway 69 near Robert Road for a proposed restaurant;

• Approve a Series 4 Wholesaler Liquor License for Hensley & Company, 10201 East Valley Road, and a new Series 12 restaurant Liquor License for Colt BBQ & Spirits, slated to go in the former Fuddruckers in the PV Entertainment District;

• Agree to a memorandum of understanding with the Yavapai Prescott Indian Tribe to help the tribe distribute funds to the Yavapai Food Bank, Stepping Stones Agencies, and CASA/Meals on Wheels; and

• Give service awards to John Woods, Jordan Fagelman and Russ Harsh for their work with the town.

