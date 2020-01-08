Obituary: Paulette Phillips

Paulette Phillips, died November 4, 2019 in Aurora, Colorado. She was 84. She was born Paulette Everhart, in Hensley Arkansas, on May 14, 1935.

She moved with her family to Phoenix, Arizona when she was 15. At 18 she graduated from Sunnyslope High School. After high school she worked as a teller at Valley National Bank.

On August 20th, 1955, Paulette married Doye Lehman Phillips in Phoenix. They moved to Prescott in 1957. Until she retired, Paulette was a bookkeeper on and off for twenty years or more and, raised two daughters.

Paulette is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kellie and Darren McTee of Castle Rock, Colorado. She has three granddaughters, Sasha McTee, Haley McTee, Hannah Robinson, and a great-grandson, Hudson Robinson Emerson. Paulette also has two sisters in Prescott, Bobbi Wilcott and Celia Clack. She was preceded in death by her husband, Doye in 2001 and, her daughter, Melinda Robinson in 2005.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Prescott Wedding Chapel, 105 W. Carleton, with coffee and pastries to follow.

Information provided by survivors.