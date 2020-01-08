Obituary: Paulette Phillips
Paulette Phillips, died November 4, 2019 in Aurora, Colorado. She was 84. She was born Paulette Everhart, in Hensley Arkansas, on May 14, 1935.
She moved with her family to Phoenix, Arizona when she was 15. At 18 she graduated from Sunnyslope High School. After high school she worked as a teller at Valley National Bank.
On August 20th, 1955, Paulette married Doye Lehman Phillips in Phoenix. They moved to Prescott in 1957. Until she retired, Paulette was a bookkeeper on and off for twenty years or more and, raised two daughters.
Paulette is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kellie and Darren McTee of Castle Rock, Colorado. She has three granddaughters, Sasha McTee, Haley McTee, Hannah Robinson, and a great-grandson, Hudson Robinson Emerson. Paulette also has two sisters in Prescott, Bobbi Wilcott and Celia Clack. She was preceded in death by her husband, Doye in 2001 and, her daughter, Melinda Robinson in 2005.
A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Prescott Wedding Chapel, 105 W. Carleton, with coffee and pastries to follow.
Information provided by survivors.
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for surgeries
- 31-year-old man missing in Castle Hot Springs area since Sunday
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for cataract surgeries
- Dog missing from crash that killed Prescott Valley woman, military husband still hospitalized
- Prescott woman's DUI 3 times legal limit, child in car, Sheriff's Office reports
- Driver killed in head-on crash on Highway 69 in Prescott
- Bagdad mine west of Prescott continues to thrive in 21st Century
- Have you seen these Prescott Valley teens?
- Prescott area ushers in 2020 (photos & videos)
- Update: Reward increased to $1,500 in quest for Pearsall
- 7-vehicle crash on Highway 69 sends 2 to hospitals
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for surgeries
- 5 adults arrested, 3 children removed from home during Chino Valley theft investigation
- Prescott prepares for a possible white Christmas
- Prescott Valley woman dies after car hits fire truck in Indiana
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for cataract surgeries
- Registered sex offender arrested for child molestation in Prescott
- 31-year-old man missing in Castle Hot Springs area since Sunday
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- Prescott Police arrest man who allegedly walked into bar naked
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: