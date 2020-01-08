Obituary: Thomas Francis Burke

Thomas Francis Burke, the much loved and revered husband, father and grandfather, died on October 15, 2019, at the age of 89 yrs. old in Palm Desert, California.

Born November 1, 1929, in the Bronx, New York, Tom’s family moved to Glendale, California when he was five years old. He attended Holy Family School in Glendale and graduated from Cathedral High School in Los Angeles in 1948. He played football in high school and college and had a lifelong love of the game.

In 1951 Tom joined the Army and served in the Korean War, winning both the Bronze Medal and a Purple Heart. In 1952 he met Marlene Mary May at a friend’s house and loved her at first sight. They were married eight months later on Valentine’s Day 1953 and began their life in Glendale, later moving to Covina and Glendora. Together they had eight children.

Tom worked in the bail bonds industry before landing a job in 1957 at Klaas Brothers Painting and Wall Covering as an estimator. In the late 1960’s he joined the John Gann Company and also worked at Illig Painting Contractors. In the mid 70’s he established Mission Painting and Wall Covering. He continued to work in the industry until his retirement.

Tom and Marlene attended Catholic parishes across Southern California and Prescott, Arizona. He loved sharing his faith and took multiple roles in the church, including altar boy, lector, eucharistic minister, and CCD/RCIA teacher.

In 1993, Tom and Marlene moved to Prescott, Arizona to enjoy their retirement. There they built a dream house, made new friends and entertained family for 18 years. They also traveled to the Holy Land, Australia, New Zealand, Tuscany, the British Isles, France, Alaska, and Hawaii.

Their favorite place to vacation was along the California central coast, in Cambria. Eight years ago Tom and Marlene returned to Southern California to be closer to family. They lived in the Palm Springs area.

His father Thomas Francis, mother Helen Davis Burke and sister, Patricia Pack preceded Tom in death. Tom was happiest surrounded by his large and boisterous family. He is survived by Marlene, his cherished wife of 66 years.

He also leaves 8 children and their spouses: Laurene and Rick Hirko, Kathleen Brown and Claude Sauviat, Thomas Burke and Arlene Baranick, Leo Burke and Peg Lamphier, Mary and Holger Bracht, Matthew and Janice Burke, Patrick and Julie Burke, and Madelyn and John Nooyen. Tom’s 24 grandchildren include Rick, John, Bob and Andy Hirko; Andrea, Rachel and Derek Brown; Thomas, Mike and Katie Burke; Leo, Cameron and Emma Burke; Hana, Ehren, Matthew and Kean Bracht; Adam, LilyAnn and Owen Burke; Annie, Ryan, Lacy and Megan Burke. Tom also had fourteen great-grandchildren. Tom took great delight in sharing his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren’s lives.

In place of flowers, donations can be made in Tom’s name to Disabled American Veterans @ DAV.org.





Information provided by survivors.