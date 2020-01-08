Obituary Notice: George Arthur Naumahakalani’opu’u Kruse Jr.

George Arthur Naumahakalani’opu’u Kruse Jr. was born May 17, 1940 on the island of Kauai, Hawaii and died on January 6, 2020 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. A Celebration of Life will be held at Living Faith Church, 7225 No. Coyote Springs Road in Prescott Valley on Friday, January 10th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.