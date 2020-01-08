Obituary: Larry L. Kellerman

Larry L. Kellerman, age 72, danced his last dance on Saturday, January 5th 2020, passing away at Yavapai Regional Medical Center while surrounded by loved ones.

Larry is survived by his two sons, Luce and Fred Kellerman; his daughter, Elizabeth Schell and his 9 grandchildren Chelsey, Gracee, Lillyanna, Madelyn, Kinzee, Olivia, Danny, Aidan, and Reid. Larry is predeceased by his daughter Callie Lybbert and brother Fred Kellerman.

Memories of Larry will live on not only with his children and grandchildren but also with his 9 living siblings, including: brother, John (Linda), sister, Carol, sister, Susie (Arthur), sister, Mary (Neil), brother, Bob (Karen), brother, David, brother, Edd (Mardi), sister, Sharon (Pat), brother, Joe (Pam) along with dozens of his nieces, nephews and other close family members and all of the lifelong friends he has made along the way.

Larry truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures of great food, music and good company.

He had a fearless and enduring spirit and he always had an uncanny story of one of his wild adventures.

Please join us for a Celebration of his Life to be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 between 1-4 p.m. at the Windsock in Prescott, Arizona.

In lieu of flowers, please come celebrate with our family, share his stories and if you haven’t already, purchase the book he spent much of his life living and writing titled- Lencho: A Tale of Decent Vagabounds.

You can find it on Amazon or follow the link below to read on and keep his story and memories alive. https://www.amazon.com/Lencho-Tale-Decent-Vagabonds-Kellerman/dp/1500626481

