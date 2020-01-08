NAZ Suns acquire Ike Nwamu in trade with Mad Ants

PRESCOTT VALLEY — The Northern Arizona Suns announced today they have acquired guard Ike Nwamu (pronounced WAH-moo) in a trade with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, in exchange for guard Daxter Miles Jr.

The trade is subject to both players passing a physical.

Nwamu (6-5, 205 pounds) was in his second season with the Mad Ants. For Fort Wayne this year, he averaged 11.4 points (38.6 3PT%) and 3.3 rebounds in 23.6 minutes in 19 games (two starts).

The 26-year-old is in his fourth season in the NBA G League. Overall, he has averaged 10.6 points and 2.9 rebounds in 152 games (54 starts), playing for the Sioux Falls Skyforce (2016-18), Wisconsin Herd (2018-19) and Mad Ants (2018-20).

His best season came in 2017-18 with the Skyforce, as he averaged 14.6 points (82.9 FT%), 3.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 47 games (31 starts). That year he posted nine of his top 10 career scoring performances, including 37 points (11-21 FG, 9-16 3PT, 6-6 FT) against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Jan. 27, 2018, to go with eight assists, seven rebounds, a steal and a block. Also that year, he led the team in three-point makes (144), which at the time was a Sioux Falls single-season record.

Nwamu played collegiately for three schools; Cleveland State in 2011-12, Mercer from 2013-15, and UNLV in 2015-16. He was born in Los Angeles and his hometown is Greensboro, North Carolina. His parents were both born in Nigeria, so in 2017, Nwamu represented Nigeria in the African World Cup Qualifier Tournament and FIBA AfroBasket.

Miles has played for the NAZ Suns the last two seasons. In his NAZ Suns career, he averaged 11.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 70 games (25 starts).

— Information provided by the Northern Arizona Suns