Wed, Jan. 08
MATForce to host lunch to educate caregivers on stress Jan. 16

MATForce is hosting a “Lunch ‘n Learn” event Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at Yavapai College, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Prescott (Courier stock photo)

Originally Published: January 8, 2020 8:11 p.m.

MATForce is sponsoring a “Lunch ‘n Learn” that will educate on stress, anxiety and depression in children and how caregivers and professionals can unpack the symptoms, root causes and strategies to build resilience.

This presentation will take place on Thursday, Jan. 16, at 11:30 a.m. The location is Yavapai College, Prescott Campus, Building 19, Room 147, 1100 E. Sheldon St., and will also be teleconferenced to the Verde Valley Campus of Yavapai College, Building I, Room 118, 601 Black Hills Drive in Clarkdale.

According to the 2018 Arizona Youth Survey, over 30% of youth who use substances in Yavapai County do so to deal with stress. More and more schools and parents are hearing children talk about the stress and anxiety that they are experiencing. Stress and anxiety is affecting at alarmingly young ages.

Shana Malone, director of compass evaluation and research, will be the presenter for this important workshop. Shana has a diverse background as a therapist and researcher. She will discuss the biology and behaviors associated with stress in children and a framework for understanding common root causes. Shana will also address practical coping strategies as well as resources for building resilience in families, schools and the community.

The presentation is free and open to the public. For more information contact MATForce at 928-708-0100 or online at matforce.org.

Information provided by MATforce.

