MATForce to host lunch to educate caregivers on stress Jan. 16
MATForce is sponsoring a “Lunch ‘n Learn” that will educate on stress, anxiety and depression in children and how caregivers and professionals can unpack the symptoms, root causes and strategies to build resilience.
This presentation will take place on Thursday, Jan. 16, at 11:30 a.m. The location is Yavapai College, Prescott Campus, Building 19, Room 147, 1100 E. Sheldon St., and will also be teleconferenced to the Verde Valley Campus of Yavapai College, Building I, Room 118, 601 Black Hills Drive in Clarkdale.
According to the 2018 Arizona Youth Survey, over 30% of youth who use substances in Yavapai County do so to deal with stress. More and more schools and parents are hearing children talk about the stress and anxiety that they are experiencing. Stress and anxiety is affecting at alarmingly young ages.
Shana Malone, director of compass evaluation and research, will be the presenter for this important workshop. Shana has a diverse background as a therapist and researcher. She will discuss the biology and behaviors associated with stress in children and a framework for understanding common root causes. Shana will also address practical coping strategies as well as resources for building resilience in families, schools and the community.
The presentation is free and open to the public. For more information contact MATForce at 928-708-0100 or online at matforce.org.
Information provided by MATforce.
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for surgeries
- 31-year-old man missing in Castle Hot Springs area since Sunday
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for cataract surgeries
- Dog missing from crash that killed Prescott Valley woman, military husband still hospitalized
- Prescott woman's DUI 3 times legal limit, child in car, Sheriff's Office reports
- Driver killed in head-on crash on Highway 69 in Prescott
- Bagdad mine west of Prescott continues to thrive in 21st Century
- Have you seen these Prescott Valley teens?
- Prescott area ushers in 2020 (photos & videos)
- Update: Reward increased to $1,500 in quest for Pearsall
- 7-vehicle crash on Highway 69 sends 2 to hospitals
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for surgeries
- 5 adults arrested, 3 children removed from home during Chino Valley theft investigation
- Prescott prepares for a possible white Christmas
- Prescott Valley woman dies after car hits fire truck in Indiana
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for cataract surgeries
- Registered sex offender arrested for child molestation in Prescott
- 31-year-old man missing in Castle Hot Springs area since Sunday
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- Prescott Police arrest man who allegedly walked into bar naked
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: