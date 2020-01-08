Letter: My wish

Editor:

I was impressed this past Sunday with a phrase my pastor used in his homily; “Our journey here is much too short.” I had an epiphany of sorts when I realized that I was spending an inordinate amount of time complaining and whining about things that were of so little consequence that I was embarrassed in my own mind. My wish therefore is that we all, regardless of our faith or beliefs, recognize that we need not look far to see others that live every day in need, suffer irreparable trauma, and will likely never realize the comfort that many of us enjoy. My wish being granted, I hope that we all can do more in our allotted time here to alleviate what we see every day. A “thank you” or a kind gesture costs nothing and may instill a glimmer of hope where it may be needed at that moment.

Robert Bokelman

Prescott