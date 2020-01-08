Letter: Misinformation about guns

Editor:

I couldn’t believe the misinformation and half-truths about gun deaths on New Year’s Day from Harry Haff.

As far as the proclamation by the county, it is needed as the rights of law-abiding gun owners are being eroded by liberal lawmakers. This is a fact!

These people think that taking guns away from citizens as the governor is attempting to do in Virginia, will stop the carnage, the truth is only criminals will have guns. They will not follow laws and don’t go through background checks buying their guns on the street.

What we need isn’t more laws but enforcing the laws already on the books and stop liberal judges from allowing criminals to plead to a lesser crime and not a gun crime. They don’t fear juries or judges because they know they can get off with a slap on the wrist! There should be a minimum of five to 10 years for a crime involving a gun, no exceptions.

Yes, mass shootings are on the rise, but the dirty little secret is every weekend there will be around 100 shootings in cities with the strictest gun laws — L.A., Chicago, Baltimore, Detroit and St. Louis, just to name a few.

If we attempted to treat the First Amendment like they want to treat the Second, there would be a hew and cry from the Left.

The mythical “freedom of the press” being under attack isn’t happening as not one news (reader’s) been put in jail or one news station or newspaper shut down.

The press itself is killing the freedom, not the conservatives calling for fair and truthful reporting!

Jim Martin

Prescott Valley