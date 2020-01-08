"How Not to Die" video cooking tips and samples, Jan. 11

"How Not to Die" video cooking tips and samples will be held at Yavapai College Prescott Campus, 1100 E Sheldon St., Building 3, Room 119 from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11.

Feeling confused with the swarm of conflicting nutritional information, health and diet claims? In How Not to Die, Dr. Michael Greger, physician, and founder of NutritionFacts.org, examines the top causes of early death in America and explains the powerful effects of nutritional and lifestyle changes. Dr. Gregor’s message is solidly based on current science and focuses on a whole food, plant-based diet. This diet is also climate friendly.

Chefs Molly Beverly and Carri Krueger will follow up with cooking tips and delicious food samples.

Co-sponsored by Yavapai College Community Education, Slow Food Prescott, Northern AZ Climate Change Alliance and the Sierra Club.



This is a free event for all ages. Please RSVP by calling 928-717-7755.

Author and Doctor Michael Greger talks about his new cookbook, "How Not To Die" on LIVE Kelly and Ryan:

