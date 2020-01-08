Go Cruisin' with the music of Smokey Robinson at the Elks, Saturday, Jan. 11

Join us as we salute the King of Motown at "Cruisin' - The Music of Smokey Robinson", Starring Ira Hill at the Elks Theatre Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11.

With an iconic smooth-as-silk voice and the musical craftsmanship responsible for writing over 4,000 songs, Smokey Robinson was the all-in-one hit factory that could only be found in a place like the Motor City. Whether he was cruising his songs “Shop Around,” “Tracks of My Tears,” or “You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me” to the top of the charts or churning out hits like “My Girl” and “Ain’t that Peculiar” for his Motown stablemates, Smokey is one of the most legendary figures in American music.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit prescottelkstheater.com.

