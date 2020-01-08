Filling a need: Group shelters large animals during disasters

When Granite Mountain was ablaze during 2013’s Doce Fire, many horses and other large animals were evacuated by their owners living along Williamson Valley Road.

No resources at the time were particularly geared for sheltering displaced animals of this size, so Animal Disaster Services (ADS), a local nonprofit that focuses on sheltering household pets during emergencies, took the reins. They quickly fashioned a large animal division to assist with the need and ended up sheltering 25 large/farm animals.



Then came the 2017 Goodwin Fire, which tore through the Bradshaw Mountain Range and nearly consumed Mayor and Poland Junction.

Similar efforts were made by ADS, and they managed to temporarily house more than 200 large/farm animals.

Even the brief, yet fast-moving 2018 Viewpoint Fire in Prescott Valley triggered some need for large animal sheltering, and once again ADS did its best to provide the service despite a lack of organization in this department.

“It was just one step after another that convinced us we need a fully separate operation and other facilities that we could count on to take in large animals,” said Spike Hicks. “There were just a lot of them that weren’t being serviced.”

Having served as an ADS volunteer since its inception in 1999, Hicks helped take the lead in establishing a nonprofit in February 2019 called Large Animal Shelters & Emergency Readiness (LASER). He now serves as the organization’s president.

As is the case with ADS, LASER works under the direction of Yavapai County Emergency Management Services.

When activated, they provide safe shelter for the following animals: Horses, ponies, mules, donkeys, goats, sheep, chickens, pigs, rabbits, llamas and alpacas.

They do not accept cattle.

“We would just be overwhelmed if we did (accept cattle),” Hicks said. “And our experience has been that the ranchers have worked out a loosely organized procedure to get their animals out of harm’s way.”



The organization also doesn’t assist with evacuations, but it does provide education and awareness for emergency preparedness.



“It’s the same for Animal Disaster Services,” Hicks said. “We provide the sheltering, but they have to get their animals to us.”

Anyone interested in having LASER visit their club or neighborhood to present on emergency preparedness in regard to large/farm animals may contact Hicks at 928-713-1331.

SHELTER RULES

Part of LASER’s mission is to maintain a level of professionalism.

To do so, they’ve established a number of rules for their shelters.

For instance, only trained volunteers and adult animal owners are allowed into an active shelter site.

The organization provides alfalfa, grass hay and water, but does not give supplements during sheltering.

When an evacuation is lifted, all animals must be removed from the shelter within 24 hours. Animals not picked up within that timeframe whose owners cannot be contacted are turned over to the county services that deal with abandoned animals.

For a full list of shelter rules, go to https://laser-shelter.org. When there is a disaster, shelter locations will also be posted on the homepage of this website.

The organization currently has agreements with the Coors Event Center in Prescott Valley and the Prescott Rodeo Grounds in Prescott to operate emergency sheltering when possible. A third site is also being set up with stalls in Chino Valley.

NEED FOR VOLUNTEERS, DONORS

Since the organization is still in its first year of operation, it is actively working to grow its base of volunteers, expand its service area and find additional sources of funding.



At the moment, they have about 38 trained volunteers and only operate within the quad-city area.

“Ultimately, our goal is to have 100 trained volunteers and have services available throughout Yavapai County, but that’s going to take a number of years,” said Abby Harbicht, LASER’s vice president.

Part of that expansion effort is raising sufficient funds to set up and properly equip shelters in multiple locations.

“It takes about $40,000 to set up 50 stalls at a location, unless people donate stalls or panels,” Harbicht said. “We try to have no fewer than 100 stalls per location so we don’t have to move to another one or have overflow.”