Experience unique stories and adventures, ‘Wild & Scenic Film Festival’, Jan. 11 and 18
Friends of the Verde River is excited to bring to you the “2020 Wild and Scenic River Film Festival”
This curated film festival celebrates the wild and tamed landscapes around the country. Each film gives us an opportunity to see up close the efforts to celebrate, maintain and explore the wild and scenic world around us.
The festival will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11 at the Phillip England Performing Arts Center, 210 Camp Lincoln Rd. in Camp Verde and again on Saturday, Jan. 18 at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott.
Both venues will offer a 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. screening, each with its own unique set of films lasting approximately 75 minutes focusing on water, rivers, wildlife and agriculture. Whether depicting the struggle for environmental justice or an educational tale about an endangered species, the films expose people to forward-thinking ideas and global awareness.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit verderiver.org/wild-scenic.
