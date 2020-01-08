OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Jan. 09
Weather  34.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Experience unique stories and adventures, ‘Wild & Scenic Film Festival’, Jan. 11 and 18

The “2020 Wild and Scenic River Film Festival” celebrates the wild and tamed landscapes around the country. Each film gives us an opportunity to see up close the efforts to celebrate, maintain and explore the wild and scenic world around us. The festival will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11 at the Phillip England Performing Arts Center in Camp Verde and again on Saturday, Jan. 18 at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center in Prescott. (Friends of the Verde River, Youtube capture)

The “2020 Wild and Scenic River Film Festival” celebrates the wild and tamed landscapes around the country. Each film gives us an opportunity to see up close the efforts to celebrate, maintain and explore the wild and scenic world around us. The festival will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11 at the Phillip England Performing Arts Center in Camp Verde and again on Saturday, Jan. 18 at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center in Prescott. (Friends of the Verde River, Youtube capture)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: January 8, 2020 11:55 p.m.

Friends of the Verde River is excited to bring to you the “2020 Wild and Scenic River Film Festival

This curated film festival celebrates the wild and tamed landscapes around the country. Each film gives us an opportunity to see up close the efforts to celebrate, maintain and explore the wild and scenic world around us.

The festival will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11 at the Phillip England Performing Arts Center, 210 Camp Lincoln Rd. in Camp Verde and again on Saturday, Jan. 18 at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott.

Wild & Scenic Film Festival Teaser by WildScenicFilms

Both venues will offer a 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. screening, each with its own unique set of films lasting approximately 75 minutes focusing on water, rivers, wildlife and agriculture. Whether depicting the struggle for environmental justice or an educational tale about an endangered species, the films expose people to forward-thinking ideas and global awareness.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit verderiver.org/wild-scenic.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.

Phillip England Performing Arts Center

Prescott Elks Theater

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Environmental film festival celebrates protecting rivers
Listen to some jazz at the Camp Verde Jazz Festival, Aug. 30-31
Native American Month Concert, Nov. 9
Film festival showcases new Verde film Friday
Now showing

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries