Wed, Jan. 08
Editorial: Airport expansion good for Prescott and Quad Cities

An artist's rendering of how the Prescott Regional Airport's new terminal will look from the outside once it is finished, most likely in the spring of 2021. (City of Prescott/Courtesy)

An artist's rendering of how the Prescott Regional Airport's new terminal will look from the outside once it is finished, most likely in the spring of 2021. (City of Prescott/Courtesy)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: January 8, 2020 8:51 p.m.

When the railroad came to Prescott in the late 1800s, it provided easy means of shipping goods and travel. It immediately boosted the area’s growth.

Fast-forward to the 1940s when the first commercial airline flights began at the Prescott Airport, Ernest A. Love Field. Arizona Airways started with flights in 1946 to Phoenix.

One cannot argue about the benefits of the service, which has increased in the past 20 years — from 3,980 enplanements in 2001 to 10,337 in 2018.

And, this week’s groundbreaking for a new passenger terminal is the first step toward the future.

“We finally have air service that this community has needed for decades,” Prescott Regional Airport Director Robin Sobotta said Tuesday, Jan. 7. “This terminal will help establish and grow Prescott air service, and it will help from an economic and a growth standpoint.”

The new $15 million passenger terminal at Prescott Regional Airport is officially under way. The terminal’s substructure should be erected by September and the project completion is expected in spring 2021. It will allow for more flights from Prescott to Denver and Los Angeles.

In addition, the airport will also see a newer, longer runway this summer, which will improve commercial service by increasing the number of passengers allowed per flight.

It has come with a little luck, too. Prescott was one of four airports in the country to receive grant funding in the feds’ latest round of grants. To put that into perspective, there were 167 total applications.

All of this builds on the foundation that was put down before — from the airport’s early days to the touch-and-goes by Embry-Riddle students learning the basics.

And it does not stop there. A new terminal could generate as much as $160 million per year for the local economy, according to an economic impact study.

The Prescott Regional Airport could become the glue that brings together better regional cooperation and benefits.

Even Prescott Valley’s mayor, Kell Palguta, recognized that: “It’s good for our community; it’s not just a Prescott thing. We need to work together to create a better quad-city area.”

The airport may be only one of the legs to the region’s economic support, but it is an important and strong one.

Kudos and blessings to all as we move forward. The sky is the limit.

