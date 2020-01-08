OFFERS
Detention officer testing career and jail tour to be held Jan. 11

Detention officer training will be taking place at the Yavapai County Detention Center in Camp Verde on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (Max Efrein/Courier)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: January 8, 2020 8:12 p.m.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) will be hosting detention officer testing at the Yavapai County jail in Camp Verde on Saturday, Jan. 11.

The testing will include the rare opportunity to tour the jail and witness the work environment first hand, according to a YCSO news release.

“This could be your start to a new and challenging career,” YCSO spokesperson Dwight D’Evelyn said in the release.

The tour will begin at 8 a.m.

Testing will start with physical agility at 9 a.m. To pass this portion of the test, applicants must be able to do 27 pushups in 1 minute; 29 sit-ups in 1 minute; and run half a mile in 4 minutes and 30 seconds.

There will then be a written exam at 9:30 a.m. There are 50 questions on the exam testing general knowledge. To pass, applicants must answer at least 35 (70%) of the questions correctly.

Those interested must RSVP by applying at www.ycsojobs.com or calling 928-708-9276.

