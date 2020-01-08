Community Connection: Growing Grapes & Making Wine in Dewey-Humboldt, Jan. 11
Come and learn about "Growing Grapes and Making Wine in Dewey-Humboldt" at the Dewey-Humboldt Town Library, 2735 Corral St., Lower Level (Basement) from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11.
Guest speaker Dennis Brosseau, from Dewey Mountain Vineyard, a grape growing and wine making hobbyist for over 15 years, will be sharing with us the basics of grapes and wine from earth to table.
Must be 21 years of age and older to attend and registration is required.
For more information and to register for this event, call 928-632-5049.
