OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Jan. 08
Weather  49.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Check out the 'Toughest Monster Truck Tour', Jan. 10-11

Come and check out the "Toughest Monster Truck Tour" at the Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St. in Prescott Valley on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 10-11. (Toughest Monster Truck Tour/Courtesy, file)

Come and check out the "Toughest Monster Truck Tour" at the Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St. in Prescott Valley on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 10-11. (Toughest Monster Truck Tour/Courtesy, file)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: January 8, 2020 9:33 a.m.

Come and check out the "Toughest Monster Truck Tour" featuring several of the nation’s best monster trucks including Bigfoot, the original monster truck, Dirt Crew, the monster-sized dump truck, Quad Chaos, the world’s biggest ATV, and more at the Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St. in Prescott Valley on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 10-11.

Tickets start at $15 for kids for both days, $26 for adults for the Friday night performance and $28 for adults for the Saturday night performance. Adult tickets increase $5 on the day of the event.

The Pit Party also returns, allowing fans to enter the arena early, walk on the track, see the trucks up close, take pictures and get autographs. Pit Party Passes are $5.

Tickets are available online at www.ticketmaster.com, at the arena box office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or by calling 928-772-1819 ext. 6060.

For more information, visit findlaytoyotacenter.com.

Subscribers: Read a more complete story by clicking this headline, Toughest Monster Truck Tour rolls into Prescott Valley Jan. 10-11.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.

Findlay Toyota Center

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Photo: Toughest Monster Truck Tour
Kornukopia Calendar: Jan. 3-12, 2020
Toughest Monster Truck Tour rolls into Prescott Valley Jan. 10-11
Monster Trucks roll in
7-in-7: In town this week: Monster trucks, Bee Gees tribute, Eric Ramsey

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries