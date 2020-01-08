Check out the 'Toughest Monster Truck Tour', Jan. 10-11

Come and check out the "Toughest Monster Truck Tour" featuring several of the nation’s best monster trucks including Bigfoot, the original monster truck, Dirt Crew, the monster-sized dump truck, Quad Chaos, the world’s biggest ATV, and more at the Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St. in Prescott Valley on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 10-11.

Tickets start at $15 for kids for both days, $26 for adults for the Friday night performance and $28 for adults for the Saturday night performance. Adult tickets increase $5 on the day of the event.

The Pit Party also returns, allowing fans to enter the arena early, walk on the track, see the trucks up close, take pictures and get autographs. Pit Party Passes are $5.

Tickets are available online at www.ticketmaster.com, at the arena box office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or by calling 928-772-1819 ext. 6060.

For more information, visit findlaytoyotacenter.com.

