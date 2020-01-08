Check out the 'Toughest Monster Truck Tour', Jan. 10-11
Come and check out the "Toughest Monster Truck Tour" featuring several of the nation’s best monster trucks including Bigfoot, the original monster truck, Dirt Crew, the monster-sized dump truck, Quad Chaos, the world’s biggest ATV, and more at the Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St. in Prescott Valley on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 10-11.
Tickets start at $15 for kids for both days, $26 for adults for the Friday night performance and $28 for adults for the Saturday night performance. Adult tickets increase $5 on the day of the event.
The Pit Party also returns, allowing fans to enter the arena early, walk on the track, see the trucks up close, take pictures and get autographs. Pit Party Passes are $5.
Tickets are available online at www.ticketmaster.com, at the arena box office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or by calling 928-772-1819 ext. 6060.
For more information, visit findlaytoyotacenter.com.
Subscribers: Read a more complete story by clicking this headline, Toughest Monster Truck Tour rolls into Prescott Valley Jan. 10-11.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for surgeries
- 31-year-old man missing in Castle Hot Springs area since Sunday
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for cataract surgeries
- Dog missing from crash that killed Prescott Valley woman, military husband still hospitalized
- Prescott woman's DUI 3 times legal limit, child in car, Sheriff's Office reports
- Driver killed in head-on crash on Highway 69 in Prescott
- Bagdad mine west of Prescott continues to thrive in 21st Century
- Prescott area ushers in 2020 (photos & videos)
- Have you seen these Prescott Valley teens?
- Update: Reward increased to $1,500 in quest for Pearsall
- 7-vehicle crash on Highway 69 sends 2 to hospitals
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for surgeries
- 5 adults arrested, 3 children removed from home during Chino Valley theft investigation
- Prescott prepares for a possible white Christmas
- Prescott Valley woman dies after car hits fire truck in Indiana
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for cataract surgeries
- Registered sex offender arrested for child molestation in Prescott
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- 31-year-old man missing in Castle Hot Springs area since Sunday
- Prescott Police arrest man who allegedly walked into bar naked
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: