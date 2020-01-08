OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Jan. 08
Weather  48.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Arizona community marks 9 years since deadly mass shooting

The construction site for a memorial honoring victims of a mass shooting is shown, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Tucson, Ariz. The shooting, which left former U.S. congresswoman Gabby Giffords severely injured, took place nine years ago. Construction is expected to be done in late summer or fall. (Astríd Galván via AP)

The construction site for a memorial honoring victims of a mass shooting is shown, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Tucson, Ariz. The shooting, which left former U.S. congresswoman Gabby Giffords severely injured, took place nine years ago. Construction is expected to be done in late summer or fall. (Astríd Galván via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: January 8, 2020 4:45 p.m.

TUCSON — Nearly a decade after Tucson became the site of a deadly mass shooting, the city renewed a promise Wednesday that the victims would not be forgotten.

Dozens, including survivors like former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords, gathered for a morning ceremony in front of a historic courthouse downtown, close to the site of a planned permanent memorial.

The 2011 shooting at a Giffords meet-and-greet event outside a supermarket left six people dead. The victims ranged from John Roll, Arizona's chief federal judge, to 9-year-old Christina-Taylor Green.

A bell rang as each of their names, and the names of the wounded were read. Neither Giffords nor her husband, Democratic Senate candidate Mark Kelly, spoke.

The large memorial is currently under construction and expected to be completed in the late summer or fall of this year. Construction has seen several delays after crews found historical items buried underground, said Crystal Kasnoff, the executive director for the January 8th Foundation. Those items include pottery and an old fuel tank that was used in the early 1900s for the old historic Tucson courthouse, Kasnoff said.

The foundation is fully funding the memorial through donations and pledges, Kasnoff said. She said she didn’t have the total cost because the county is overseeing the project, but said construction costs had risen since plans first went into place several years ago. Organizers originally said the memorial would cost about $5 million.

The construction is now estimated at $2.4 million, said Mark Evans, a Pima County spokesman.

Former U.S. Rep. Ron Barber, who worked for Giffords and won her seat in a special election, announced that legislation would be introduced to give the memorial national status.

“People all across the country who are looking for places to go for remembrance memorials will know this is one of those places,” Barber said.

In the nine years since the shooting, Giffords and Kelly have made gun control a cornerstone of their platform. They founded the advocacy group Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.

Others who were affected by the shooting include state Rep. Daniel Hernandez, who was Giffords' intern in 2011 and tended to her after she was shot in the head.

“Today take a moment to think of all those forever changed by January 8th and take a moment to hug your loved ones a bit tighter," Hernandez said in a statement.

The gunman, Jared Loughner, is serving multiple life sentences.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries