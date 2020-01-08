AIA unveils 1st basketball rankings of season
Prep Basketball
Boys Basketball
4A Conference (Top 20)
Team — Rating (Record)
1) Catalina Foothills — 15.44 (7-0)
2) Arcadia — 12.79 (5-0)
3) Salpointe Catholic — 12.59 (5-0)
4) Peoria — 10.28 (7-0)
5) Deer Valley — 9.82 (8-1)
6) St. Mary’s — 9.54 (6-1)
7) Shadow Mountain — 8.98 (6-2)
8) Mesquite — 6.75 (4-3)
9) Moon Valley — 6.27 (7-1)
10) Desert Edge — 6.09 (8-2)
11) Buckeye Union — 5.44 (3-1)
12) Coconino — 4.34 (5-2)
13) Thunderbird — 4.20 (5-1)
14) Poston Butte — 4.06 (5-2)
15) Dysart — 3.88 (3-4)
16) Lake Havasu — 2.02 (4-1)
17) Bradshaw Mtn. — 1.62 (5-3)
18) Sahuaro — 1.09 (4-3)
19) Gila Ridge — 1.04 (6-2)
20) Lee Williams — 0.95 (4-2)
Grand Canyon Region
Team — Rating (Record)
12) Coconino — 4.34 (5-2)
17) Bradshaw Mtn. — 1.62 (5-3)
20) Lee Williams — 0.95 (4-2)
25) Flagstaff — -0.79 (3-4)
30) Mohave — -1.56 (3-5)
33) Prescott — -4.58 (2-5)
47) Mingus — -14.22 (0-7)
3A Conference (Top 15)
Team — Rating (Record)
1) Page — 15.73 (5-0)
2) Valley Christian — 14.86 (8-0)
3) American Leadership QC — 10.45 (7-2)
4) Winslow — 8.63 (5-2)
5) Holbrook — 8.49 (5-2)
6) Chinle — 8.19 (5-3)
7) San Tan Foothills — 7.73 (6-1)
8) Paradise Honors — 7.68 (5-4)
9) Snowflake — 7.47 (4-1)
10) Sabino — 6.61 (6-2)
11) Chino Valley — 5.61 (6-1)
12) Gilbert Christian — 5.50 (4-4)
13) Coronado — 5.21 (7-2)
14) Show Low — 5.00 (5-2)
15) Pusch Ridge — 4.16 (5-1)
West Region
Team — Rating (Record)
11. Chino Valley — 5.61 (6-1)
21) Northwest Christian — 0.52 (4-3)
23) Kingman Academy — 0.01 (3-3)
33) River Valley — -5.65 (1-5)
36) Kingman — -6.74 (2-6)
39) Wickenburg — -10.51 (0-6)
Girls Basketball
4A Conference (Top 20)
Team — Rating (Record)
1) Seton Catholic — 20.83 (8-0)
2) Shadow Mountain — 15.57 (7-1)
3) Sahuaro — 15.11 (6-0)
4) Salpointe Catholic — 14.41 (7-0)
5) Saguaro — 11.86 (7-1)
6) Greenway — 11.07 (7-0)
7) Estrella Foothills — 10.60 (6-1)
8) Mesquite — 7.71 (3-2)
9) Buckeye Union — 7.36 (3-2)
10) Thunderbird — 7.19 (4-1)
11) Coconino — 6.72 (7-2)
12) Deer Valley — 5.97 (7-2)
13) Catalina Foothills — 5.33 (5-2)
14) Flagstaff — 5.25 (4-2)
15) Desert Edge — 3.56 (5-3)
16) Moon Valley — 3.31 (4-2)
17) Rio Rico — 3.06 (4-2)
18) Mohave — 2.52 (6-3)
19) Gila Ridge — 2.47 (6-2)
20) Canyon View — 2.32 (4-5)
Grand Canyon Region
Team — Rating (Record)
11) Coconino — 6.72 (7-2)
14) Flagstaff — 5.25 (4-2)
18) Mohave — 2.52 (6-3)
28) Bradshaw Mtn. — -0.38 (4-4)
33) Prescott — -2.02 (2-5)
35) Lee Williams — -3.24 (3-4)
45) Mingus — -12.01 (0-7)
3A Conference (Top 15)
Team — Rating (Record)
1) American Leadership GN — 15.96 (9-0)
2) Florence — 15.22 (7-0)
3) Page — 14.78 (6-0)
4) Gilbert Christian — 12.94 (6-0)
5) Tuba City — 11.76 (5-0)
6) Tanque Verde — 11.32 (7-1)
7) Ganado — 10.55 (6-1)
8) Sabino — 10.34 (6-0)
9) Snowflake — 9.22 (3-2)
10) American Leadership QC — 9.17 (5-2)
11) Window Rock — 8.88 (7-1)
12) Odyssey Institute — 6.97 (4-1)
13) Valley Christian — 6.97 (3-2)
14) Yuma Catholic — 5.92 (4-2)
15) Winslow — 4.59 (2-4)
West Region
Team — Rating (Record)
17) Northwest Christian — 3.91 (5-1)
24) Wickenburg — 0.61 (3-3)
32) Chino Valley — -3.69 (2-4)
34) Kingman Academy — -3.90 (3-3)
37) Kingman — -8.01 (1-7)
39) River Valley — -11.84 (0-6)
— Information provided by the Arizona Interscholastic Association
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for surgeries
- 31-year-old man missing in Castle Hot Springs area since Sunday
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for cataract surgeries
- Dog missing from crash that killed Prescott Valley woman, military husband still hospitalized
- Prescott woman's DUI 3 times legal limit, child in car, Sheriff's Office reports
- Driver killed in head-on crash on Highway 69 in Prescott
- Bagdad mine west of Prescott continues to thrive in 21st Century
- Have you seen these Prescott Valley teens?
- Prescott area ushers in 2020 (photos & videos)
- Update: Reward increased to $1,500 in quest for Pearsall
- 7-vehicle crash on Highway 69 sends 2 to hospitals
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for surgeries
- 5 adults arrested, 3 children removed from home during Chino Valley theft investigation
- Prescott prepares for a possible white Christmas
- Prescott Valley woman dies after car hits fire truck in Indiana
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for cataract surgeries
- Registered sex offender arrested for child molestation in Prescott
- 31-year-old man missing in Castle Hot Springs area since Sunday
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- Prescott Police arrest man who allegedly walked into bar naked
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: