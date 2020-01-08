OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Jan. 09
Weather  34.0 weather icon
AIA unveils 1st basketball rankings of season
Prep Basketball

Bradshaw Mountain boys basketball head coach Blair Hillig and the team reserves celebrate on the sideline during a game against Buckeye on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Prescott Valley. (Aaron Valdez/Courier, file)

Bradshaw Mountain boys basketball head coach Blair Hillig and the team reserves celebrate on the sideline during a game against Buckeye on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Prescott Valley. (Aaron Valdez/Courier, file)

mugshot photo
By Courier Sports | couriersports
Originally Published: January 8, 2020 11:39 p.m.

Boys Basketball

4A Conference (Top 20)

Team — Rating (Record)

1) Catalina Foothills — 15.44 (7-0)

2) Arcadia — 12.79 (5-0)

3) Salpointe Catholic — 12.59 (5-0)

4) Peoria — 10.28 (7-0)

5) Deer Valley — 9.82 (8-1)

6) St. Mary’s — 9.54 (6-1)

7) Shadow Mountain — 8.98 (6-2)

8) Mesquite — 6.75 (4-3)

9) Moon Valley — 6.27 (7-1)

10) Desert Edge — 6.09 (8-2)

11) Buckeye Union — 5.44 (3-1)

12) Coconino — 4.34 (5-2)

13) Thunderbird — 4.20 (5-1)

14) Poston Butte — 4.06 (5-2)

15) Dysart — 3.88 (3-4)

16) Lake Havasu — 2.02 (4-1)

17) Bradshaw Mtn. — 1.62 (5-3)

18) Sahuaro — 1.09 (4-3)

19) Gila Ridge — 1.04 (6-2)

20) Lee Williams — 0.95 (4-2)

Grand Canyon Region

Team — Rating (Record)

12) Coconino — 4.34 (5-2)

17) Bradshaw Mtn. — 1.62 (5-3)

20) Lee Williams — 0.95 (4-2)

25) Flagstaff — -0.79 (3-4)

30) Mohave — -1.56 (3-5)

33) Prescott — -4.58 (2-5)

47) Mingus — -14.22 (0-7)

3A Conference (Top 15)

Team — Rating (Record)

1) Page — 15.73 (5-0)

2) Valley Christian — 14.86 (8-0)

3) American Leadership QC — 10.45 (7-2)

4) Winslow — 8.63 (5-2)

5) Holbrook — 8.49 (5-2)

6) Chinle — 8.19 (5-3)

7) San Tan Foothills — 7.73 (6-1)

8) Paradise Honors — 7.68 (5-4)

9) Snowflake — 7.47 (4-1)

10) Sabino — 6.61 (6-2)

11) Chino Valley — 5.61 (6-1)

12) Gilbert Christian — 5.50 (4-4)

13) Coronado — 5.21 (7-2)

14) Show Low — 5.00 (5-2)

15) Pusch Ridge — 4.16 (5-1)

West Region

Team — Rating (Record)

11. Chino Valley — 5.61 (6-1)

21) Northwest Christian — 0.52 (4-3)

23) Kingman Academy — 0.01 (3-3)

33) River Valley — -5.65 (1-5)

36) Kingman — -6.74 (2-6)

39) Wickenburg — -10.51 (0-6)

Girls Basketball

4A Conference (Top 20)

Team — Rating (Record)

1) Seton Catholic — 20.83 (8-0)

2) Shadow Mountain — 15.57 (7-1)

3) Sahuaro — 15.11 (6-0)

4) Salpointe Catholic — 14.41 (7-0)

5) Saguaro — 11.86 (7-1)

6) Greenway — 11.07 (7-0)

7) Estrella Foothills — 10.60 (6-1)

8) Mesquite — 7.71 (3-2)

9) Buckeye Union — 7.36 (3-2)

10) Thunderbird — 7.19 (4-1)

11) Coconino — 6.72 (7-2)

12) Deer Valley — 5.97 (7-2)

13) Catalina Foothills — 5.33 (5-2)

14) Flagstaff — 5.25 (4-2)

15) Desert Edge — 3.56 (5-3)

16) Moon Valley — 3.31 (4-2)

17) Rio Rico — 3.06 (4-2)

18) Mohave — 2.52 (6-3)

19) Gila Ridge — 2.47 (6-2)

20) Canyon View — 2.32 (4-5)

Grand Canyon Region

Team — Rating (Record)

11) Coconino — 6.72 (7-2)

14) Flagstaff — 5.25 (4-2)

18) Mohave — 2.52 (6-3)

28) Bradshaw Mtn. — -0.38 (4-4)

33) Prescott — -2.02 (2-5)

35) Lee Williams — -3.24 (3-4)

45) Mingus — -12.01 (0-7)

3A Conference (Top 15)

Team — Rating (Record)

1) American Leadership GN — 15.96 (9-0)

2) Florence — 15.22 (7-0)

3) Page — 14.78 (6-0)

4) Gilbert Christian — 12.94 (6-0)

5) Tuba City — 11.76 (5-0)

6) Tanque Verde — 11.32 (7-1)

7) Ganado — 10.55 (6-1)

8) Sabino — 10.34 (6-0)

9) Snowflake — 9.22 (3-2)

10) American Leadership QC — 9.17 (5-2)

11) Window Rock — 8.88 (7-1)

12) Odyssey Institute — 6.97 (4-1)

13) Valley Christian — 6.97 (3-2)

14) Yuma Catholic — 5.92 (4-2)

15) Winslow — 4.59 (2-4)

West Region

Team — Rating (Record)

17) Northwest Christian — 3.91 (5-1)

24) Wickenburg — 0.61 (3-3)

32) Chino Valley — -3.69 (2-4)

34) Kingman Academy — -3.90 (3-3)

37) Kingman — -8.01 (1-7)

39) River Valley — -11.84 (0-6)

— Information provided by the Arizona Interscholastic Association

