OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Jan. 07
Weather  41.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Williams: Just an old-fashioned love song

mugshot photo
By Wil Williams
Originally Published: January 7, 2020 2:36 p.m.

Just before Christmas, my wife and I drove to Tucson. Anyone who has made that trip knows that the stretch between Phoenix and Tucson can be stultifying.

Not only are one’s buns pinned to the car seat for an interminable two hours, but there is an amazing lack of scenery blurring past one’s car window at 75 mph.

However, I didn’t write this column to whine about the 116 miles of Interstate 10 tedium that exists between Phoenix and its sister to the south. It was so boring following our windshield all the way to the Southern Sister, that we began to compile a list of words that would never, ever appear as lyrics in a love song. See what monotony can do to the average American state of mind?

Flatulence is one of the first words we came up with. We couldn’t remember a single romantic serenade that uses the term. Probably because it doesn’t truly rhyme with anything. The first syllable of the word flatulence rhymes with drat, butterfat and polecat, but I’ve never seen these words in a love tune, either. Instead of listening to Christmas music or a holiday classic novel on a CD, bad-lyrics-for-love-ditties is how we spent our time whizzing past Picacho Peak, Eloy and Marana heading south.

Songs about food could certainly work a little flatulence or “natural” gas into their stanzas. The song Peaches sung by the Presidents of the United States could certainly have inserted a little gas into their ode that reads, “Movin’ to the country, Gonna eat me a lot of peaches….” A Tribe Called Quest recorded the international best seller Ham ‘n’ Eggs with the revelation, “Chicken for lunch, chicken for my dinner, Chicken, chicken, chicken, I’m a finger lickin’ winner.” Since these are allegedly “professional musicians,” I’m sure they could have figured out how to blend a little bombastic wind into their recording session, too. Maybe selecting the key of F-flat for their cantata would have helped.

Another word we’ve never heard crooned is “plague.” Without even trying, I found a list of 74 songs that have the word “Sick” in the title. If the word “plague” was ever to make a comeback in alternative culture, here were 74 chances for it to happen. You’ll remember some of them such as Dope Sick Girl by Rancid, Sick and Die Some of These Days by Muddy Waters, and perhaps the greatest tuneful breakthrough, Sick Bubblegum by the immortal Rob Zombie. Now that I’ve started this paragraph, I don’t know where it can go from here — except to say that there are at least 28 songs with the word “disease” in the title. Let’s move on.

My wife and I came up with yet another word that would never appear in a love song, “scurvy.” Were we ever wrong! In 1983, ZZ Top introduced the requiem Dirty Dog to the world. The memorable lyrics in part read, “You’re just a scurvy dog, Arf Arf!” The Recording Industry Association must have been so proud. Then there was Evil Scurvy Love by Jonny Polonsky. How could we have missed all this class entertainment?

I’m not sure I want to make the trek to Tucson again any time soon. There are too many opportunities for the mind to run off the track along the way.

Oh, by the way, there is an album called Enema of the State by Blink-182. One so called “song” in the album is Dysentery Gary.

Where are Nat King Cole, Perry Como and Dean Martin when we need them most?

To comment on this column, email wilaugust46@gmail.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Williams: The importance of rhyming
Face it, hymn writers can't make words rhyme<BR>
Songwriting 102: Making It Personal
Resident publishes song lyrics collection
Music memory initiative catching on with area families, caregivers

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries