Williams: Just an old-fashioned love song

Just before Christmas, my wife and I drove to Tucson. Anyone who has made that trip knows that the stretch between Phoenix and Tucson can be stultifying.



Not only are one’s buns pinned to the car seat for an interminable two hours, but there is an amazing lack of scenery blurring past one’s car window at 75 mph.



However, I didn’t write this column to whine about the 116 miles of Interstate 10 tedium that exists between Phoenix and its sister to the south. It was so boring following our windshield all the way to the Southern Sister, that we began to compile a list of words that would never, ever appear as lyrics in a love song. See what monotony can do to the average American state of mind?



Flatulence is one of the first words we came up with. We couldn’t remember a single romantic serenade that uses the term. Probably because it doesn’t truly rhyme with anything. The first syllable of the word flatulence rhymes with drat, butterfat and polecat, but I’ve never seen these words in a love tune, either. Instead of listening to Christmas music or a holiday classic novel on a CD, bad-lyrics-for-love-ditties is how we spent our time whizzing past Picacho Peak, Eloy and Marana heading south.



Songs about food could certainly work a little flatulence or “natural” gas into their stanzas. The song Peaches sung by the Presidents of the United States could certainly have inserted a little gas into their ode that reads, “Movin’ to the country, Gonna eat me a lot of peaches….” A Tribe Called Quest recorded the international best seller Ham ‘n’ Eggs with the revelation, “Chicken for lunch, chicken for my dinner, Chicken, chicken, chicken, I’m a finger lickin’ winner.” Since these are allegedly “professional musicians,” I’m sure they could have figured out how to blend a little bombastic wind into their recording session, too. Maybe selecting the key of F-flat for their cantata would have helped.

Another word we’ve never heard crooned is “plague.” Without even trying, I found a list of 74 songs that have the word “Sick” in the title. If the word “plague” was ever to make a comeback in alternative culture, here were 74 chances for it to happen. You’ll remember some of them such as Dope Sick Girl by Rancid, Sick and Die Some of These Days by Muddy Waters, and perhaps the greatest tuneful breakthrough, Sick Bubblegum by the immortal Rob Zombie. Now that I’ve started this paragraph, I don’t know where it can go from here — except to say that there are at least 28 songs with the word “disease” in the title. Let’s move on.

My wife and I came up with yet another word that would never appear in a love song, “scurvy.” Were we ever wrong! In 1983, ZZ Top introduced the requiem Dirty Dog to the world. The memorable lyrics in part read, “You’re just a scurvy dog, Arf Arf!” The Recording Industry Association must have been so proud. Then there was Evil Scurvy Love by Jonny Polonsky. How could we have missed all this class entertainment?

I’m not sure I want to make the trek to Tucson again any time soon. There are too many opportunities for the mind to run off the track along the way.



Oh, by the way, there is an album called Enema of the State by Blink-182. One so called “song” in the album is Dysentery Gary.

Where are Nat King Cole, Perry Como and Dean Martin when we need them most?

To comment on this column, email wilaugust46@gmail.com.