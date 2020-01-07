Village of Oak Creek man arrested after allegedly stealing van from convenience store

A Village of Oak Creek man was arrested after allegedly starting several small wildfires near a vacant home and then stealing a van from a convenience store on Monday, Jan. 6, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO).

Around 6:45 a.m., an employee at a convenience store in the 6000 block of Highway 179 in the Village of Oak Creek called YCSO to report his 2004 maroon min-van had been stolen.

The victim told deputies he had left the van running unattended to warm up while he was wrapping up his shift.

After about 15 minutes, the employee went outside and the van was gone. Deputies patrolled the immediate area with no luck. Using security video, the van was last seen heading north on Highway 179 from the store.

Just before 8 a.m., a YCSO deputy spotted the stolen van being driven through the parking lot of the Hillside Sedona Shopping Center in the 600 block of Highway 179.

Assisted by an officer from the Sedona Police Department, the deputy stopped the van and detained the driver, 31-year-old MacKenzie Boswell from the Village of Oak Creek.

While searching Boswell, the deputy found nearly $300 in his pocket, which was later determined stolen from the van and belonging to the victim, YCSO reported. Bozwell eventually admitted to authorities that he stole the van.

The deputy noted that Boswell smelled like smoke at the time.

Around 8 a.m. the same day, YCSO deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Vista Mesa Drive in the Village of Oak Creek regarding several small fires visible near a vacant home.

When they arrived, personnel from the Sedona Fire Department were on scene and had the fires under control. Neighbors in the area had reportedly worked to extinguish several of the fires before firefighters got there.

Deputies saw multiple areas of grass, weeds and bushes that had been burned in and around a large pond. The vegetation was mostly dead and dry. It was determined the fires had been intentionally set likely with a propane torch found in the pond, YCSO reported.

Deputies canvassed the area for witnesses and found a neighbor who had spoken with Boswell the previous evening. Boswell had come to his door asking for food and told the neighbor he was just out of rehab and staying in a barn next door. The barn is on the property where the fires occurred.

The deputy who booked Boswell into the Yavapai County jail met with the deputies on the arson investigation and indicated Boswell was in-custody, smelled like smoke, and possessed a cigarette lighter, matches, a label from a fireworks package, and gloves. It was learned that the gloves were stolen from a neighbor on Vista Mesa Drive along with a flashlight recovered from the stolen van. The propane torch had also been stolen from a neighbor.

At this point, Boswell refused to answer further question regarding the arson.

Boswell’s charges include vehicle theft, property theft, vandalism, trespassing and unlawful burning. He remains in-custody on a $5,250 bond.