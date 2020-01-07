State's early childhood learning organization seeks 150 volunteers
If you are passionate about children’s issues and want to impact the early childhood programs available to young kids in Prescott area communities, First Things First (FTF) needs you.
FTF is Arizona’s early childhood health and development agency and seeks about 150 volunteers for the opportunity to collaborate with other dedicated community members in local communities across Arizona.
This year, FTF has made the application process simple with an easy online application at this link.
Research has shown a child’s early experiences lay the foundation for a lifetime of success in school and beyond. FTF partners with parents and communities to give children birth to age 5 the tools they need to arrive at kindergarten prepared to succeed.
See a more complete story about volunteer opportunities for six regional FTF council seats at this link: Be a voice for young children in the Prescott area, volunteer today
