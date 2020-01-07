'Saturday Night Fever' the International Tribute to the Bee Gees, Jan. 10

Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center and TAD Management presents "Saturday Night Fever", the International Tribute to the Bee Gees at Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott from 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10.

A sensational production featuring massive dance hits such as “Night Fever,” “Jive Talkin’,” “How Deep Is Your Love,” “You Should Be Dancing” and “Nights on Broadway” along with iconic Bee Gees ballads such as “I Started a Joke,” “Massachusetts,” “Words,” “How Can You Mend A Broken Heart?” and “To Love Somebody.”

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit prescottelkstheater.com.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.