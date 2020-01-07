Raising Prescott: 3rd sex option not just a society checkbox, it’s a way of life

Male. Female. White. Black. Former criminal. Angel. Height. Weight. Single. Married. …

Choices, choices and more choices. Today’s applicants are faced with endless checkboxes.

So when debate roared over a proposed bill at the legislature offering a third choice of “nonbinary” in addition to “male” or “female” for those applying for a state-issued driver’s license, you might think, “What’s the big deal?”

Sorry, I guess we’re not that lucky.

Rep. John Fillmore, R-Apache Junction, went as far as to say, “For thousands of years we’ve had two biological sexes and we haven’t had any problems. So now if you start introducing all of this other stuff you really muddy the waters up.”

Really John? How can someone “muddy the waters” with a checkbox? Seems simple to me.

Perhaps the reason Fillmore is up in arms about this proposed bill is because he already had HB 2080 in the works, which would bar any state agency, board, commission or department from issuing any document that has anything other than “male” or “female” as the individual’s sex.

He went on to say, “And I don’t think it behooves society, the state of Arizona, and especially the school districts, to be dealing with this.”

Frankly, it would “behoove” society to mind its own business. Why is it anyone’s business other than the person filling out the application what box they check?

Rosanna Gabaldon, D-Sahuarita, who sponsors House Bill 2075, which would permit the third choice of “nonbinary” for those who identify as not exclusively “male” or “female,” said, “These individuals don’t recognize themselves as male or female. I don’t see it as controversial.”

She added, “I want to see Arizona on the front lines of recognizing diversity.”

Shouldn’t that be our goal not only as residents of the Grand Canyon State, but as people? To become a more understanding culture, while recognizing diversity and not punishing it? Isn’t that what America is, in its truest form?

Lastly, Fillmore said he had no problem with how adults identify themselves, and doesn’t take issue with the LGBT community, but in the same breath, added, “We get little kids that are really unconcerned or unaware even of their own sexuality being told stuff and taught this stuff.”

What “stuff?” What kids are we talking about? Third graders? High schoolers? I’m confused.

We should be teaching our kids respect, compassion and an understanding that there are going to be people throughout their lives who are different from them. But that doesn’t mean they should be treated differently.

No checkbox on an application for a driver’s license will teach our kids acceptance. We must.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is news/sports editor for The Daily Courier of the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @TheEditorDesk. Email him at bbergner@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.