Pet of the Week: Balto
Meet Balto, an approximately 5-year-old Border Collie mix, that came to the Animal Shelter as a stray and is now looking for his forever home.
Balto loves people of all ages, and seems to get along well with other dogs. It appears he is house trained. Balto loves to “talk,” especially when he is left alone outside. He would do well in a semi-active home.
If you would like to meet this handsome boy, please stop by the shelter located at 1950 Voss Drive or give us a call at 928-636-4223, ext. 7.
Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.
