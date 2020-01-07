Obituary: Vilma Matus Cabrera

Our beloved Vilma Matus Cabrera passed away peacefully with her family by her side at the Flagstaff Medical Center on Thursday, January 2, 2020. In her beautiful manner, Vilma courageously and gracefully battled an aggressive form of cancer.

Vilma was born in Prescott, Arizona to Dina and Ricardo Matus on May 24, 1967 and spent her idyllic childhood in loving communities, adventuring the woods and creeks of the spectacular ORO Ranch and the historic, peaceful community of Seligman, Arizona alongside her brothers, cousins and schoolmates.

On September 7, 1991, Vilma married her sweetheart and love of her life, Jesse Cabrera. Vilma and Jesse raised two beautiful, courageous, and soulful daughters, Michayla and Mireya in the Flagstaff community.

Vilma graced all those she encountered with her warm and accepting manner.

She was a natural and gifted story teller and charmed all with her engaging and positive spirit. She cherished her family, friends and community with a wisdom, compassion and heart that seemed without end.

Vilma enjoyed successful careers with State Farm Insurance, the Coconino County Health Department and Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, all while graciously and generously volunteering her time to serve others.

Vilma enjoyed and participated in sports such as volleyball, softball, and basketball.

Along with her husband Jesse, she volunteered for Coconino High School fundraisers and with full abandon, cheered her daughters on the sidelines of the volleyball court. Vilma is preceded in death by the ever-present spirit of her loving mother, Dina and father, Ricardo Matus. Vilma is surrounded with love and survived by her husband, Jesse Cabrera; daughters, Michayla and Mireya Cabrera; loving brothers, Ricardo Matus (Kim) and Gino Matus (Paula); aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and endearing family member cat Baloo. Vilma brought her smile and beautiful light to all those who knew her, those who honor and love her still. Vilma Matus Cabrera, we are grateful and privileged to have experienced your unending love and laughter. We will honor you each day in a manner that will make you proud. You have ALL our love forever.

Services to celebrate Vilma’s life will be held on Friday, January 10, 2019 at San Francisco de Asis Catholic Church, 1600 E. Route 66, in Flagstaff, beginning with a Rosary at 9:30 a.m. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.FlagstaffMortuary.com. Arrangements are by Lozano’s Flagstaff Mortuary.

Information provided by survivors.

