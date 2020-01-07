Obituary Notice: Calvin George
Originally Published: January 7, 2020 2:26 p.m.
Calvin George, age 77, of Chino Valley, Arizona, was born July 20, 1942 in Los Angeles, California and passed away on December 27, 2019 in Prescott, Arizona.
No services will be held. Final arrangements are entrusted to Chino Valley Funeral Home on Palomino Drive, in Chino Valley.
