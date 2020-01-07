OFFERS
Obituary: Anna Theresa Franklin

Anna Theresa Franklin

Anna Theresa Franklin

Originally Published: January 7, 2020 9:38 p.m.

Anna Theresa Franklin, born on June 17, 1921 in Portersville, Penn., to Stefan and Sara Kramer, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020. She was 98 1/2 years old. She was the ninth and youngest child of the Kramer’s, who emigrated with their three oldest children from Transylvania, Romania in 1913, through Ellis Island. Her family was originally from Zuckmantel, Austria. She married Kenneth Franklin on December 3, 1944, in Prescott. They had two daughters, Sandra and Debra. They were the proud owners of the Prescottonian Motel until 1970. They resided in Prescott until 2012. To be closer to relatives, Ken and Ann moved to Phoenix to live with Debbie and family, where she was surrounded by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Anna is survived by her daughter, Debbie Keenan, (Maynard); grandchildren, Courtney Gowen (Brandon), Kenzie Knobbe (Timmy), Cassie Shoulders (Jason) and Chase (Michael Cook). She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Carter, Anna, Olivia, Franklin, Zeno, Coral and Wyld. In addition, she is survived by Faith Kingsbury, her great granddaughter and her children, Rayleigh, Jayce and Mackenzie. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Franklin; daughter, Sandra Dumovich and grandson, Gregory Kingsbury.

Anna loved God and was a life-long member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Prescott before moving to Phoenix and attending Deer Valley Lutheran Church. The family is grateful for the care provided by Gabriel Duncan of Luxury Comfort Home in Glendale, Arizona and Nurse De Ann of Hospice of the Valley.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., at Hampton Funeral Home, 240 So. Cortez Street, in Prescott. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Hospice of the Valley or Deer Valley Lutheran Church.

Final arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by survivors.

