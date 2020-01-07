Local Sports in Brief: D-backs announce new bag policy for all events at Chase Field

Chase Field and the Arizona Diamondbacks announced on Tuesday that they will implement a clear-bag policy for all Chase Field events starting at D-backs Fan Fest on Saturday, Feb. 15. The new policy will obviously include Diamondback games as the team strives to be a leader within Major League Baseball by limiting the size and types of bags permitted to ensure public safety. This effort will, in turn, speed up the screening process and allow the fans to access the stadium more efficiently.

Approved bags: Clear Bags (Plastic, vinyl or PVC) with no obscured interior pockets cannot exceed 12” x 6” x 12”, Plastic Storage Bag (Re-sealable, clear) -1 Gallon, Small Clutch Bags/Wallets no larger than 6.5” x 4.5” , All small clutch bags/wallets within a clear tote bag must fit the approved dimensions (6.5” x 4.5”), Seat cushions without pockets, zippers or concealable areas cannot exceed 18” wide, Clothing and blankets are permitted if carried loosely or in an approved clear bag

Not approved bags: Backpacks, Bags and wallets exceeding the size of a small clutch bag (6.5” W x 4.5” H), Non-approved seat cushions, Luggage of any kind, computer bags, camera bags, briefcases, fanny packs, cinch bags or any bag larger than the permissible size (6.5” W x 4.5” H)

The Team Shop will have approved clear bags for purchase, including totes and more for fans to use all season long. For a complete list of approved bags and the D-backs Bag Policy, visit dbacks.com/bagpolicy.

PRESCOTT YMCA OFFERS YEAR-ROUND SWIM LESSONS

The James Family Prescott YMCA and its aquatics director Lacey Stone encourage children to sign up for swimming lessons, no matter what the season is. The YMCA offers three different types of swim lessons:

“Swim Starters” develops water enrichment and aquatic readiness in children ages 6 months to 3 years. This category focuses on developing swim readiness skills through fun and confidence-building experiences. Parents also learn how to supervise children in the water, how to prevent accidents and how to plan for emergencies.

“Swim Basics” develops personal water safety and basic swimming skills in students of all ages. Swimmers develop a high level of comfort in the water by practicing safe water habits, engaging in underwater exploration, and learning how to swim to safety and exit if they fall into a body of water.

“Swim Strokes” introduces and refines stroke technique in older students (school age, teens and adults). Having mastered the fundamentals, students learn additional water safety skills and build stroke technique, developing skills that prevent chronic disease, increase social-emotional and cognitive well-being and foster a lifetime of physical activity.

Lessons will be $40 for YMCA members and $80 for community members. Those interested can register in person or over the phone at 928-445-7221. For more information, visit prescottymca.org or contact Stone at lacey.stone@prescottymca.org.

REGISTRATION OPEN FOR PRESCOTT VALLEY LITTLE LEAGUE UNTIL FEB. 22

Registration for the Prescott Valley Little League 2020 season is now open and will close on Feb. 24 after the last tryout. Prices to sign up are $65 for T-ball (ages 4-6), $75 for Coach Pitch (ages 6-7), $85 for Minors (8-9), $95 for Majors (ages 10-12), $95 for Intermediate (ages 10-13) and $95 for Juniors/Seniors (ages 13-15). For a league age calculator, visit littleleague.org/play-little-league/determine-league-age/. Tryouts will be required for the Majors, Intermediate and Juniors/Seniors divisions, which will take place on Feb. 22 and Feb. 24. To register, visit sports.bluesombrero.com/Default.aspx?tabid=456788 and click on “Register” if you are a newcomer or “Log in” if you are a returner. Complete the registration process, then print and complete medical release. Bring paperwork to the first practice as it will be mandatory to participate. Coaches are also needed for all divisions. If interested in coaching, fill out an application at littleleague.org/downloads/volunteer-application/ and email it to prescottlittleleague@gmail.com once completed.