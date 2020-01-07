Local Roundup: Prescott girls soccer pounds Greenway 11-0

Can anyone stop the Prescott girls soccer team this year? It definitely doesn’t seem like it as the Badgers rallied for 11 goals in a home shutout over Greenway on Tuesday. This marked Prescott’s first game back after a long winter break. However, the Badgers didn’t skip a beat as six different players scored to earn the team their seventh shutout in eight games this season. Ellie Magnett, Sawyer Magnett, Emma Alvarez, Lily Jensen each scored two goals while Hailey Mayhan, Macey VanWormer and an own goal handled the rest. Katie Kasun, Kari Kasun and Nicole Raiss also recorded an assist each. The Badgers have yet to lose this season and have only given up one goal, which was a penalty in a 3-1 win over Shadow Mountain in Chandler Prep Winter Classic final on Dec. 21. Prescott will continue its non-region schedule with a home game against Poston Butte on Friday, Jan. 10 at 5 p.m.

BADGERS SALVAGE 3-3 TIE AFTER SQAUNDERING 2-0 LEAD VS GREENWAY

Prescott boys soccer returned from winter break and let a win slip away against Greenway in a gusty 3-3 draw on the road Tuesday. The Badgers had a golden opportunity to make up some ground on their sub. 500 record by taking a 2-0 lead. However, complacency reared its ugly head as they took their foot off the gas, which allowed Greenway to score three quick goals. Fortunately for Prescott, the team found the back of the net once more to level the game 3-3 for a final result. Badgers Frankie Sanchez, Cade Tutrone and Diego Sanchez scored a goal each while Aldo Munoz and Max Day also logged in impressive performances. Prescott will continue its two-game road trip and head to Thunderbird for another non-region match on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

BEARS ROUT MINGUS TO EVEN GRAND CANYON RECORD

Five Bears scored in double figures as Bradshaw Mountain girls basketball stomped Mingus 61-34 to remain at .500 in Grand Canyon Region play. Sierra Woolley (15pts, 7reb, 5stl, 4blk), Peyton Bradshaw (13pts, 2reb, 5stl, 2blk), Brinlee Kidd (10pts, 2reb, 2ast), Kendal Newton (10pts, 4ast, 3stl) and Ellie Bennett (10pts, 2stl) were all integral parts in propelling the Bears to the critical win over Mingus. This was Bradshaw Mountain’s first game back since falling to Prescott in the fifth-place match during the Lady Badgers Winter Classic on Dec. 28. On deck for the Bears is a region game on the road against Mohave (11-8, 1-1 Grand Canyon) on Friday. Jan. 10.

OTHER SCORES FROM TUESDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Bradshaw Mountain 34, Mingus 22

Coconino 70, Prescott 56