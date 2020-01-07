OFFERS
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Jan. 08
Weather  37.0 weather icon
Kings rally from 21 points down, beat Suns 114-103
NBA

Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) drives between Phoenix Suns guard Ricky Rubio and Tyler Johnson (16) in the first half during a game, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Phoenix. (Rick Scuteri/AP)

Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) drives between Phoenix Suns guard Ricky Rubio and Tyler Johnson (16) in the first half during a game, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Phoenix. (Rick Scuteri/AP)

DAVID BRANDT, AP Sports Writer
Originally Published: January 7, 2020 11:11 p.m.

PHOENIX — De’Aaron Fox scored 27 points, Nemanja Bjelica added 19 and the Sacramento Kings rallied from a 21-point deficit in the third quarter to beat the Phoenix Suns 114-103 on Tuesday night.

The Kings trailed 83-62 with 4:25 remaining in the third but recovered in a hurry, rallying to take a 92-91 lead on Bjelica’s dunk with about eight minutes left. The game was tight for the next several minutes but Fox hit a 3-pointer and then another jumper to push the Kings ahead 107-100 with 2:29 left.

The Kings — who have won three of their last four — got big contributions from bench players Dewayne Dedmon and Trevor Ariza. Dedmon finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds and Ariza — who played for Phoenix part of last season — added 15 points.

The Suns were led by Devin Booker, who scored 34 points and had seven assists. It was Booker’s seventh straight game with at least 30 points, which extends his franchise record. The performance didn’t stop the Suns from coughing up the big lead and losing their second straight game at home.

Deandre Ayton added 21 points and nine rebounds. Kelly Oubre Jr. had 17 points.

The game was tied at 53 at halftime but the Suns started the second half on an 18-2 run and pushed their advantage to 21 points before settling for an 87-78 lead after three quarters.

The Kings were playing the second night of a back-to-back after beating the Warriors 111-98 on Monday.

TIP-INS

Kings: Forward Marvin Bagley III (left foot sprain), center Richaun Holmes (right shoulder strain) and guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle soreness) didn’t play. ... Because of the injuries, Harry Giles III made his first career start. He finished with eight points and eight rebounds. ... Fox led the Kings with 16 points in the first half.

Suns: Forward Dario Saric scored five points in 18 minutes. His role has been reduced since Ayton came back to the lineup, but coach Monty Williams said he wanted to get the 25-year-old more involved in the rotation. ... Ayton scored 14 points on 7-of-8 shooting in the first half. He also had eight rebounds.

UP NEXT

Kings: Sacramento returns home to face the Bucks on Friday.

Suns: Phoenix hosts the Magic on Friday.

