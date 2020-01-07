Former Arizona doctor convicted in drug scheme, murder plot
PHOENIX — State prosecutors say a former physician has pleaded guilty to attempted first degree murder, illegally conducting an enterprise, and illegal administration of a narcotic in a drug scheme that mushroomed into a plot to kill a woman he thought had reported him to licensing officials.
The Attorney General's office said Monday the conviction of Glenn Gary Robertson was part of a plea agreement. Sentencing is set for Jan. 27.
Robertson had practiced internal medicine in Benson, Arizona. But the Arizona Medical Board revoked his license in December 2018 for issuing a prescription to a person he did not examine for a drug commonly used for depression and to treat hyperactive children.
Robertson admitted to later plotting the killing of someone he believed had reported him to authorities.
The Drug Enforcement Administration discovered the plot during an investigation of Robertson for possible drug violations.
Law enforcement officials believe Robertson had been using a medical license to work with a local dealer to sell prescriptions for drugs including the opioid known by the trademark name of OxyContin.
The FBI and the state Attorney General's office later joined the undercover investigation.
