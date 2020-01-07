CVUSD Student of the Week: Bayleigh Brown

The student of the week is Bayleigh Brown in Ms. Mains’ first-grade class at Territorial Early Childhood Center. She is a girl who works hard in school and at home! She and her family participated in the Yavapai County Fair this year. She is a sweet girl who loves school, friends and family. She has a brother in the U.S. Navy of whom she is quite proud. She was excited to write a letter to him during a Veterans Day project we did in class. Bayleigh always does her best to show “Paws-itive” actions and is helpful and considerate toward her classmates and teachers.

Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Unified School District.