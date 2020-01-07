OFFERS
Crooked Canes creates nonprofit
Nothing in the world like it, creator says

Abigail York looks as Dale Hormuth helps Damian York with a barn landscape drawing during a Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, class at Crooked Canes Art & More. (Jason Wheeler/Review)

By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: January 7, 2020 5:58 p.m.

Some of the art on the walls of Crooked Canes Art & More. (Jason Wheeler/Review)

After opening their physical location at the beginning of November, Jason Pudney and Dale Hormuth of Crooked Canes Art & More have created a nonprofit called Arizona Resin Teaching Services (ARTS).

Everything the two of them do through Crooked Canes, including pretty much all of their classes for youth, is going to be done through the nonprofit, Pudney said. They’ve also geared up for a focus on troubled youth and therapeutic art as well, he said.

“If they are stressed, depressed, have PTSD, just not liking life, bullied, stuff like that, we kind of give them a place to come in and release and get rid of that stuff,” Pudney said.

Having grown up in the foster care system, he said he knows that life for a troubled youth is a lot different than life for someone who doesn’t have troubles or worries of what’s going to happen or where they’re going to be at. Those issues produce a lot more stress, which in turn creates problems, Pudney said. The two of them want to make sure those kids don’t have to worry about that and if they do, then at least they can have art as an outlet to release the anger or sadness, he said.

Starting the nonprofit was talked about at the beginning stages of Crooked Canes Art & More and now it’s where they want to be at, Pudney said. The result of a lot of late nights, ARTS became effective in the state on Wednesday, Jan. 1 and it’s in the last stages of the IRS, he said. Their next step is to look for money and scholarships from local businesses and grants, Pudney said.

Chino Valley is starting to get a lot more exposure its way and this nonprofit could give the town even more, he said.

“I like Prescott and Prescott Valley both, but they have all the cool stuff,” Pudney said. “Chino doesn’t have anything really that says ‘hey Chino Valley let’s put in on the map’ so this may be something that might help it.”

The nonprofit is something the two of them want to give to the community to allow them to have, he said. There’s nothing in the world like the program they’re doing, Pudney said. He’s reached out to a lot of different places and there are a lot of places that teach resin classes but nothing to the scale that they have, he said. Additionally they’ve talked to manufacturers of the resin and they’ve never sold it to anybody that does the same type of stuff they do, Pudney said.

Since October, the two of them have taught 65 students and have had only a few of them not return. Further, parents have said they see a change in their kid’s behavior after school and in day to day life, he said. It’s one of the big things that have helped them, Pudney said.

Hormuth, who Pudney said also had a troubled childhood, said he knows the experience is changing their lives and hopes it chances the kid’s lives for the better.

“That’s really all that I’m interested in is trying to make things better for the youth,” Hormuth said. Living in a town like Chino Valley, being so small, not having very much for the youth to have a release, I just hope that this changes their current perspective on their problems and issues.”

For more information about Crooked Canes Art & More, email crookedcanesaz@gmail.com or call 928-910-6200 or 928-525-4036.

