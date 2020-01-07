Cowboys to introduce McCarthy as club’s 9th coach Wednesday
NFL
FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys will introduce Mike McCarthy as the ninth coach in franchise history Wednesday.
The club made the announcement Tuesday, a day after McCarthy reached agreement on a deal to replace Jason Garrett.
It’s the second coaching stop for the 56-year-old McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl and went to the playoffs nine times in 12-plus seasons with Green Bay.
The Packers won the title at the home of the Cowboys nine years ago. They went to the NFC championship game four times under McCarthy, who is 125-77-2 in the regular season and 10-8 in the playoffs.
Garrett led an underachieving 8-8 team in a make-or-break season, missing the playoffs in the final year of his contract. Owner Jerry Jones said Sunday the club wasn’t offering Garrett another contract after McCarthy had already interviewed.
The 53-year-old Garrett had the second-longest tenure in club history at 9½ seasons.
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for surgeries
- 31-year-old man missing in Castle Hot Springs area since Sunday
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for cataract surgeries
- Dog missing from crash that killed Prescott Valley woman, military husband still hospitalized
- Prescott woman's DUI 3 times legal limit, child in car, Sheriff's Office reports
- Driver killed in head-on crash on Highway 69 in Prescott
- Bagdad mine west of Prescott continues to thrive in 21st Century
- Prescott area ushers in 2020 (photos & videos)
- Have you seen these Prescott Valley teens?
- Update: Reward increased to $1,500 in quest for Pearsall
- 7-vehicle crash on Highway 69 sends 2 to hospitals
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for surgeries
- 5 adults arrested, 3 children removed from home during Chino Valley theft investigation
- Prescott prepares for a possible white Christmas
- Prescott Valley woman dies after car hits fire truck in Indiana
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for cataract surgeries
- Registered sex offender arrested for child molestation in Prescott
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- 31-year-old man missing in Castle Hot Springs area since Sunday
- Prescott Police arrest man who allegedly walked into bar naked
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: