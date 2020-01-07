County, Chino officials say flying other flags allowed

Would flying a Trump flag, or any other political flag, for that matter, under an American flag at a private residence be a code violation elsewhere, such as in Yavapai County, Chino Valley or Prescott?

This past week, the Town of Prescott Valley’s Code Enforcement department mailed resident Tawney Baccellia a warning for violating town code 13-23-060A for flying a “Trump 2020 Keep America Great” flag under her American flag on a pole in her backyard. Town code allows only federal government- or military-related flags to be flown underneath the Stars and Stripes, although smaller state flags are also permissible.

Yavapai County’s director of Development Services, David Williams, said Baccellia’s flying of a Trump flag wouldn’t be considered a violation if she lived on county land. “It’s tied to freedom of speech in this country,” Williams added. “It’s one of the most protected rights we have. Flying any political candidate’s flag is not a violation.”

Williams cited the decision made in the Supreme Court case, Reed v. Town of Gilbert (Arizona), in 2015. In that case, the Supreme Court ruled for Gilbert Pastor Clyde Reed regarding a town ordinance that had placed stricter limitations on the size and placement of religious signs than other types of signs. The court’s majority opinion stated that the ordinance included an unconstitutional content-based restriction on free speech.

“I suppose the Supreme Court ruling would invalidate [Prescott Valley’s] ordinance,” Williams said. “Our county’s ordinance does not address flags.”

Williams added that Baccellia is flying a stylized blue-line American flag, which is different from a traditional red, white and blue American flag in that it’s black and white with one blue stripe in the middle. The blue line symbolizes support for law enforcement officials.

He said that as long as the American flag is respected, it shouldn’t matter what other flags fly beneath it, whether it’s the Gadsden flag (“Don’t Tread on Me”) or an NFL (National Football League) team’s flag, for example.

The Town of Chino Valley went through this issue in the past and pretty much straightened it out, said Chino Valley Mayor Darryl Croft. The town goes by the United States Flag Code.

“Whatever the national flag code is, is what we’ll follow,” he said.



The U.S. Code Title Four, Chapter One, Section Seven, regarding the care and display of the American Flag, states in part that when displayed with other flags, the size of the American flag should be flown higher than lesser flags or to the right of all the other flags if they are on the same level and that the American Flag should be larger than the other flags or relatively equal to the size of the largest flag. Other flags should not overshadow the American Flag.

Further, when flown with a group of state, local and/or society flags, the American Flag should be flown highest and in the center and when on the same halyard, it should be at the top.

Prescott code enforcement official Wendie Laughlin said the city “wouldn’t do anything” to make a homeowner take down a flag, based on the First Amendment. Code enforcement’s only role is to ensure flag poles are in working order so they don’t tilt or fall down.

“We don’t regulate signage on property; we would not do that,” she said, adding that regulating flags is not in the city’s code. “The city takes no stand on such issues.”

Prescott Community Development director Bryn Stotler agreed with Laughlin. “We don’t regulate the content of signage,” said Stotler, who also referred to the Reed v. Gilbert case. “Prescott took a hard line, making sure we don’t tread on these waters of infringing on freedom of speech.”

Doug Cook and Jason Wheeler contributed to this article.