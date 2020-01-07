Cooking in Chino: Try the best Healthy Apple Crisp ever!

Healthy Apple Crisp — naturally sweetened with maple syrup instead of sugar — topped with a crunchy oat pecan topping! Serve warm with vanilla bean ice cream. A great way to use up fall apples!

PREP TIME: 20 minutes.

COOK TIME: 45 minutes.

TOTAL TIME: 1 hour, 5 minutes.

Have a bunch of apples to use up? Good, let’s make apple crisp together.

This version is lightened up just enough for you to enjoy and still feel like it’s something really special coming out of your oven.

Instead of using regular sugar like most apple crisp recipes call for, use maple syrup in the filling. The recipe doesn’t call for much but when all is said and done, it ends up being the perfect amount of sweetness. The filling also calls for a little bourbon, but you can swap that for vanilla if you’d like. Either way, this apple crisp is going to make your belly (and heart) very, very happy.

For the apples, consider using a mix of granny smith or honeycrisp but it will work with whatever apples you have available. And here’s a tip: make sure you cut the apples into very thin slices; it makes a difference in how the quickly apples cook. No one likes hard apple in their crisp!

As far as the topping goes, use a little bit of real butter, brown sugar, flour and oats. Why? Because it makes a difference in the taste and crunchiness of the topping, but please know that you could swap brown sugar out for coconut sugar.

There also are plenty of gluten free and dairy free options in the notes section of the recipe.

Healthy Apple Crisp

Ingredients — for the topping:

1/3 cup whole wheat pastry flour (or regular flour or gluten free oat flour or almond flour)

1/2 cup old fashioned rolled oats, gluten free if desired

1/3 cup dark brown sugar (can also sub coconut sugar but brown sugar is best)

1/2 cup raw chopped pecans

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup cold butter or vegan buttery stick, cut into very small cubes (can also use coconut oil)

For the crisp:

5-6 medium Honeycrisp or Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored and very thinly sliced

1/3 cup pure maple syrup

1 teaspoon cinnamon

pinch of nutmeg

1 tablespoon bourbon (or pure vanilla extract)

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Generously grease an 8x8 baking pan with nonstick cooking spray. Set aside.

To make the topping: Combine the flour, oats, brown sugar, cinnamon and pecans in a large bowl until well-combined. Add in the pieces of butter and use your hands to squeeze and combine until the mixture becomes crumbly and resembles wet sand. (Alternatively, you can cut in the butter with a pastry cutter, or place all of the topping ingredients in a food processor and pulse until just blended. My favorite method is to use my hands, as I believe you get the best crumbly topping that way.)

Once finished, place topping in the fridge and begin making the apple filling.

To make the filling:

Place apples, maple syrup, cinnamon, nutmeg and bourbon (or vanilla) in a large bowl and toss to combine. Allow to sit for 5 to 10 minutes.

Take 1/3 cup of the topping mixture and toss with the apple mixture. Place the apple mixture in prepared pan and sprinkle evenly with topping.

Bake the crisp on a baking sheet (just in case the filling bubbles over!) for 45 to 55 minutes, or until topping is golden brown and filling is bubbling. Remove from oven and cool 10 minutes on wire rack. Serve warm with your favorite vanilla ice cream.

Makes 9 servings.